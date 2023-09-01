Minecraft music disc tier list

A music disc in Minecraft is a type of item that can play various kinds of sound effects and music when it is inserted inside a jukebox block. Though the game itself has various pieces that play in different scenarios in a world, players themselves can find these music discs and play them in a jukebox. As of 1.20 update, there are a total of 16 discs in the title, all having different color schemes and pieces of content stored in them. Some play music, while others have an array of sound effects.

This article provides the entire tier list of these music discs and where to find them in Minecraft.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The ranking can vary from player to player.

Tier list for music discs found in Minecraft

16) Blocks

Blocks is a music disc in Minecraft that plays an upbeat tune with a shuffling waltz rhythm. It is not the most appealing, and hence, it is not the most famous in the community. This disc has an 8.4% chance of being dropped by a creeper when it is killed by a skeleton, stray, or a wither skeleton with a bow and arrow.

15) Ward

The Ward music disc starts off with an excerpt from Chopin's Funeral March, but it stops abruptly. New music then starts with an upbeat electronic tune, but with darkish undertones. This also has an 8.4% chance of dropping from a creeper when it is killed by a skeleton.

14) Mall

The Mall music disc plays serene music that is played on a kalimba and other instruments. It is more of a laid-back piece in Minecraft. This too can only be obtained by a creeper if the mob is killed by a skeleton's arrow.

13) Mellohi

Mellohi is another slow-paced music disc that plays a melancholic waltz along with a mellotron in the background. It can also be obtained by the creeper killed by a skeleton's arrow. This music disc also has an 18.9% chance of being in a buried treasure chest in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

12) Chirp

Chirp has a retro tune similar to the 1970 Bossa Nova, which is played in the background along with upbeat synths that kick in during the second half. The only way to obtain this music disc is through a creeper killed with a skeleton's arrow.

11) Strad

The Strad music disc in Minecraft has a tropical vibe to it with a layered mix of steelpans and string instruments, along with soft synths and glitchy electronic tropical beats. It can also be obtained from creepers.

10)Stal

The Stal music disc has a slight jazz twist to it with instruments like piano, saxophone, bass, etc. It has an upbeat and iconic tune that is instantly recognizable by veterans of the game. This disc is also obtainable from silent and sneaky hostile mobs.

9) Wait

Wait is another iconic music disc that can be obtained only through creepers. It is essentially a remixed version of the original game score. This music disc starts out with a quiet synth, then expands into a chiptune-like song with an upbeat nature.

8) Far

The Far music disc has dream-like and nature-esque serene tunes played with echoing synths. This is another special disc that creates an immersive experience while players explore the Minecraft world around them. It can also be obtained from creepers killed by skeletons.

7) 13

13 is one of the scariest music discs in Minecraft since it does not have any music or rhythm. Rather, it is filled with spooky and echoing sound effects like cave sounds, metallic clinks, wind blowing, and more. Due to it's horrific soundscape, this music disc has become very iconic. It can either be obtained from a creeper when killed by skeletons, or from dungeons, ancient cities, and woodland mansions as chest loot.

6) 11

This music disc is quite similar to the previous one since it does not have any music. Rather, it has a combination of many sound effects that paint a vivid picture of a Minecrafter down in the mines. The sounds of a player's footsteps, mining stone blocks, turning pages of a book, and even coughing can be heard.

At the end, quick footsteps can be heard as the player tries to run away from something that is approaching quickly. This is a special music disc that can be obtained through creepers killed by skeletons only.

5) Cat

Cat is arguably the most commonly known music disc in Minecraft since the tunes in it are so iconic and famous in the community. It has upbeat music played on a soft synth. Soon, a bass line comes along with multiple layers of synths as well. Apart from creepers, it can also be obtained from dungeons, ancient cities, and woodland mansions as chest loot.

4) 5

5 is one of the newer music discs that was added with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Since it is another disc with a number, it has multiple spooky sound effects that create a story in the listener's mind.

It starts with footsteps and someone using a flint and steel. The footsteps become heavier and more metallic before suddenly stopping, during which heavy breathing can be heard. A loud roar suddenly changes the entire track into soothing and relaxing music. However, it transitions back to the spooky sound effects, ending with a sculk sensor and a loud roar of the Warden.

This disc is found in ancient cities as fragments. The player needs to collect nine fragments to create this disc.

3) Relic

Relic is another upbeat and positive music disc that contains grainy and retro 8-bit tunes. Later on in the disc, the theme of Minecraft Legends can also be heard in the same retro fashion. This is the latest disc added to the game with the Minecraft 1.20 update, and can only be found in trail ruin structures inside suspicious gravel blocks that need to be brushed away.

2) Otherside

Otherside is another brilliant music disc that can be found as chest loot in dungeons, ancient cities, and strongholds. It was added with the Minecraft 1.18 update, and it has an upbeat and happy retro-style looping tune played in a major key. As soon as it came out, it became an instant fan-favorite for millions of players.

1) Pigstep

Pigstep is a special music disc that is only found in the Nether, in the chests located in bastion remnants. This disc has an extremely addicting, upbeat hip-hop tune that became famous across the entire playerbase soon after it was released.