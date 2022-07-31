5 best places to find diamonds in Minecraft PE 1.19 update

Diamond is Minecraft’s most iconic resource by far. And for more than a decade of the game’s lifespan, it was the uncontested best material to make armor and weapons out of, though that changed with the inclusion of netherite in the 1.16 Nether Update.

However, diamond is needed to make netherite gear, meaning it is still an incredible resource to have access to, making the knowledge of the best places to look for it incredibly useful.

Most likely places to find diamonds for Minecraft 1.19 Bedrock Edition players

5) Mining

Mining is definitely one of the best ways of getting diamonds. Players with fortune pickaxes can potentially turn a single four-diamond vein into double-digit diamonds. And there are plenty of other resources that players can find while mining for diamonds, such as redstone, lapis, gold, and iron.

The biggest downside to strip mining is that it can be dreadfully dull. Outside of exploring caves, there is not much visual interest or exciting events that happen when digging in a straight line looking for diamonds.

4) Bastion remnants

A bastion remnant’s treasure room (Image via Reddit)

Bastion remnants were an incredibly cool addition to the title from the 1.16 Nether Update. These are ancient ruins scattered throughout the Nether, now occupied by piglins.

There are four kinds of bastions, with the best for loot being the aptly named treasure bastion remnants.

These bastions are chock full of things gamers might want, such as blocks of gold that can be broken down and traded to piglins. There are also chests that can contain valuable items such as netherite ingots, blocks of iron and gold, netherite scraps, diamond gear, enchanted golden apples, and between two and six diamonds at a 15.8% chance.

3) Villages

Villages are one of the most powerful structures players can find in Minecraft. This is due to just how powerful villager trading is.

Users can trade for the game’s best and most powerful items, such as enchanted mending books, unlimited food, and diamond gear and armor.

Two different chests can contain diamonds inside of villages. The first is the weaponsmith’s chest, which can have between one and three diamonds at a percentage chance of 16.2%.

The other chest is a toolsmith’s chest that also contains between one and three diamonds at a lower rate of a 9.9% chance.

2) End cities

An example of an end city in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The only thing that holds end cities back from being the best way to get diamonds is how difficult they can be to find and the fact that end cities are an end-game structure that most gamers will only explore when having their own diamond gear.

However, end cities are a fantastic potential option for those in a more end-game stage of their survival world and want a more exciting way to find diamonds than simply strip mining.

Players can find diamonds in the chests within the cities, in quantities between two and seven, with a percentage chance of 21.2%. These chests can also contain diamond armor, enchanted or not, should users be looking to upgrade their armor without using any of their own diamonds.

1) Shipwrecks

An example of a shipwreck in a shallow ocean (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks were added many years ago in 1.13 and have been the best way to get diamonds in the early stages of Minecraft. Most shipwrecks will contain a treasure chest and a treasure map that points gamers to a buried treasure.

The treasure chests many useful items, including iron ingots, emeralds, lapis lazuli, and even diamonds. These treasure chests have a 14.1% chance of containing a single diamond, but this is not the end of the diamonds that shipwrecks can provide.

Players can find these buried treasures using the treasure maps found in shipwrecks also contain many valuable items. These items include hearts of the sea, iron ingots, TNT, emeralds, and diamonds.

These diamonds have a 59.9% chance of being found for Java users and a 46.9% chance of being found for Bedrock gamers and appear in quantities of one or two.

