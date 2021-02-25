5 best Minecraft PE texture packs for realism (2021)

Seeking a realistic Minecraft texture pack for Pocket Edition?

Minecraft is well known for its chunky block style. This is undeniably the beloved classic look of the game, and many players love this. Some, however, want to explore different textures that would help the game become more real-life for them. This is not uncommon at the moment, with the rise of shaders and texture packs.

Minecraft PE has a very loyal and dedicated community. Many of these people have put together shaders and texture packs just for this version of the game. Here are the top 5 best Minecraft texture packs with the intent of realism:

Light Blue Sky

Waving Leaves and Running Water

System Solar

cnshb

Better Skyboxes

To learn how to install texture packs, watch these videos:

Android

IOS

Advertisement

#5 Light Blue Sky (Cubemap/Texture)

This is a good texture pack for those who are looking for a realistic sky. This mimics reality very well. The blue is not forced, nor is it too washed out. The clouds are perfectly done and are identical to those in real life. The rest of the world does not change, but if a Minecraft PE player desires a well-done mix of the two, this is the right texture pack.

#4 Waving Leaves and Running Water V4

This Minecraft PE texture pack was first released in June 2020 but was updated on 21 February 2021, and it is gaining popularity among players.

The texture pack is based around running water. So, rivers feel realistic rather than the still waters of vanilla Minecraft. Leaves also move when the texture pack is installed, which is a nice touch of reality in the game. This can help a player feel more connected to the game as they draw similarities from real life.

Advertisement

#3 System Solar in Minecraft PE

This texture pack is focused on the solar system. Planets are in HD, and a more textured Sun will be added to Minecraft. While this may only truly flaunt its beauty at night time, it still shines through as one of the most realistic and beautiful texture packs of 2021 (published on 22 February).

Every planet can be seen from Earth, including Pluto, which is often left out.

#2 Trivial Tweaks

This texture pack was originally released in 2019, but it was updated in February of 2021. This pack's animations are reflective of motion in real life, and updates are often made to it in order to increase the realistic aspects of Minecraft PE.

The art is simply beautiful and very similar to real life.

#1 Better Skyboxes in Minecraft PE

This is the most realistic set of texture packs that have come forth in 2021 for Minecraft PE. Not only is this such a genuine texture pack set, but it's absolutely stunning.

There are 12 to choose from, all of which are equally captivating. They fall under this order...

realistic sky 1

realistic sky 2

realistic sky 3

stylized sky

stylized space

endtime

cloudy aurora

cyberpunk

blue nebula

cosmic bang

galactic

dark matter

While many of the texture packs are named after and focused on the sky, they include a change of scenery and how the world looks in such a convincing way that it almost feels surreal.

An Honorable Mention: Fishy's Wonderful Shader!

Advertisement

This is a beautiful shader that makes the lighting look ultra-realistic. This is perfect for Minecraft players who want to start by experimenting with shaders before they breach into the territory of full-blown texture packs or mods.

Where to Download

These texture packs were all sourced from the same website: mcpedl.com, which offers more than just texture packs and shaders.

More texture packs can be found on the Minecraft Marketplace.