For Minecraft players who want to share their builds and interesting video clips with the world, r/Minecraft over on Reddit is a great place to do it. Recently, a user named u/Maxatel posted a video on the subreddit that showcased them inside a pit with flying Minecarts that were suspended due to being placed on bees.

Fellow Redditors weighed in on this strange scenario.

Minecraft player discovers a new mini-game by placing Minecarts on bees

The video, recently posted to the r/Minecraft subreddit by Reddit user u/Maxatel, starts out with them at the bottom of a strange-looking pit surrounded by seemingly possessed Minecarts.

However, viewers soon hear the buzzing of the bees, and it becomes apparent that bees are suspending the Minecarts that u/Maxatel must traverse in order to reach a door that was placed up higher inside the pit.

Redditors react to the new video in Minecraft

After viewing this interesting video, many Redditors thought that the idea showcased by u/Maxatel was great and seemed like a lot of fun.

While it is certainly not an easy feat to get the bees to go where the player wants, it would indeed be a good time to see just how quickly players may be able to speedrun this challenge.

With the Minecarts suspended by bees, players thought of some other mobs that they could use to help enhance this already amazing mini-game.

Some of the suggested mobs included bats, phantoms, allays and vexes. However, for the vexes, players debated whether those would go through the walls. Some players also suggested using boats instead of Minecarts for the platforms.

Some players were surprised about the realistic Moe

During the video, viewers may notice that off to the side, a realistic-looking picture of Moe appears. It's only on-screen for about 2 seconds, from the 28 - 30 second mark.

Nonetheless, its presence was felt by multiple players, whose only remarks about the video included this strange photo.

Some players were concerned about the realistic Moe (Image via Reddit)

Players came up with ideas to make this a more involved game mode

Some players thought of ways to improve the platforming challenge that was designed by u/Maxatel for this bee-inspired mini-game. Many thought that adding arrows of some sort would make for a dangerous and difficult challenge of getting to the top of the pit.

Reddit is a great way for players to share their ideas with others

Perhaps with all of the inspiration going on in the Reddit thread with u/Maxatel's bee mini-game, players may see more of this in the future. It's likely that someone, maybe even u/Maxatel, may take these suggestions and add more to it to create more of a challenge.

The future of the mini-game remains to be seen as more players become inspired to try the bees inside of Minecarts' challenge.

