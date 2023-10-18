Minecraft players discuss trial spawner loot for Minecraft 1.21 update

Mojang has announced the Minecraft 1.21 update and the new features it will introduce to the game. One of the additions is a new spawner block called trial spawner. This block is meant to spawn various hostile mobs, reward players for killing them, and then enter a cooldown period. It can spawn more entities after this period.

The trial spawner will be located exclusively in the trial chamber structure, which will also be released with the 1.21 update. After millions of players watched how trial spawners operate, they were intrigued by the kind of loot they offer.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/racoondriver' posted a screengrab of Mojang's recent live event, where the new trial spawner can be seen giving out diamonds and emeralds as a reward for killing hostile mobs.

The original poster stated that people should not only talk about the new crafter block but also discuss how valuable the loot can be from trial spawners. They also wrote that if diamonds are on the loot table, there can be a way to farm them and make them renewable.

Reddit users discuss the loot from trial spawners coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

Since the Minecraft 1.21 update and new features like trial spawners are currently trending in the community, u/racoondriver's post on the game's subreddit received loads of attention. Within a day, it received more than six thousand upvotes and over two hundred comments.

Nearly half of the comments reminded the original poster that diamonds and emeralds are usually used as placeholders for all kinds of loot. This does not necessarily mean that the trial spawner will offer these valuable items as a reward. There is little to no chance that diamonds can be obtained from it.

People also highlighted that Mojang stated that they would only showcase features that were finished and ready to be released. However, other Redditors pointed out that the loot tables can still change, and the studio is only showing that the feature works for the update but not guaranteeing the smaller details like loot tables.

Other users started discussing the cooldown time of trial spawners and whether a new kind of farm could be created around it in the Minecraft 1.21 update. The farm can yield loot not only from mobs but also from the spawner.

However, the Redditors made it clear that diamonds simply cannot be farmed, as they are placeholder loot for trailers. They also mentioned that mining is still the best way to get the valuable resource.

Overall, many Minecraft Redditors talked about the new trial spawner blocks and whether they would offer diamonds and emeralds as rewards. u/racoondriver's post continues to get views, upvotes, and comments.