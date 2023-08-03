Minecraft players get surprised by Timber data pack

Minecraft can sometimes be repetitive, and you will end up doing the same task again and again. This is where data packs come into play and enhance the players' gaming experience by adding new mechanics and features. Unlike mods, data packs do not require installing other software, making them a popular choice among gamers.

Players using the Timber data pack are sometimes annoyed or surprised with the feature and how it is applied in the game. It either makes the gameplay very easy and efficient for the players or makes it stressful when they make a minute mistake.

In this article, we will explore the reaction of Minecraft gamers to the Timber data pack that prevents them from the task of chopping down trees repeatedly.

Minecraft players' reaction to the Timber data pack

The Timber mod pack is an essential addition to the Minecraft world, and it is for those players who do not wish to waste a lot of time chopping down every log and the leaves to get the materials. Once this mod pack is installed, a single log can be chopped down, and it will break all the logs connected to it. However, holding Sneak and breaking a log will not bring down the whole tree.

Minecraft players were shocked when they discovered how the mod pack works. The whole house made up of cherry logs broke down when one of the logs connected to it was chopped.

Some players even reported that if the mod was installed on a multiplayer world, then it didn't matter who was crouching while breaking the wood. The rule applies to everyone, including the person who installed the mod and other players inside that world. This mod checks who is crouching at that moment.

This Minecraft data pack felt more like a log chopper than a tree feller mod to many players. A situation may possibly occur when you have entered a forest for the first time, and as soon as you break one of the tree logs, the whole forest crumbles into dust because of the log being connected to others.

This mod pack sometimes becomes really annoying when you are trying to break only one piece of logs, and you do not realize your mistake until it's too late. The same rule applies to whichever log is placed in the world; even if you place it after you have broken it, chopping the same log will break all the wood connected to it.

Players suggest that it must check which blocks have spawned naturally and break those blocks only. Others think that storing the coordinate of all the game players who have placed a log in the game would be an optimized version of the mod.

Some suggestions to prevent this kind of mishap include limiting the code to break down only a few pieces of log, say up to ten, which can be at a vertical or horizontal distance. This can prevent unnecessary logs from breaking down and forcing you to rebuild your project or destroy the natural ecosystem of Minecraft.

There are a few plugins that can help to prevent the unnecessary breaking of logs from happening. Plugins like SmoothTimber can be connected to Core-Protect, which is great for checking suspicious player activities and any changes made by your friends. You can also check out some useful data packs that you can try in 2023.