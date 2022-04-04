Minecraft players make a train to evade enemy attacks

The r/Minecraft subreddit is filled with so many different ideas and inspirations for others to pull from. Sometimes players create some builds that are practical, and others that are just for fun. But the best part is the ability to share those ideas with the world.

Recently, a user named u/Ambrah049 posted a video of a train they made with their friend to enable them to escape from attacks.

Minecraft players build a train using slime blocks

Sometimes players may find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place and may need to find a way to escape. Luckily, u/Ambrah049 found a way using slimeblock technology to evade any attacks that come their way.

While the method is certainly very interesting and impressive, there were a few different things that Redditors felt when they watched the video of the operation.

Some Redditors were very impressed with the train and it's build

Undoubtedly, the train showcased here by u/Ambrah049 is impressive. It's certainly a lot harder to create a contraption like this than it would be to build a railway or even racing boats over ice. Because of this, many Redditors shared their appreciation for the fact that this is a well executed and thought out build.

Many joked about the speed of the operation and the sound produced

While this contraption exhibited by u/Ambrah049 certainly can get players from point A to point B, it doesn't move very fast. What's more, it's very loud as well. This is definitely not a quick or stealthy way to travel, and u/Ambrah049 added to the hilarity by having their friend rush past them on foot and turn around and slowly stare at them. Users of Reddit were fast to point this out and joke.

Some users tried to find ways to improve upon the design

The great thing about the r/Minecraft subreddit is that users can interact with each other to try to help out and improve on builds. Some users tried to offer helpful advice, not only to help speed up the train, but to give ways to defend it when in motion. There were a lot of suggestions that may actually help u/Ambrah049 in their goal of using this to evade enemy attacks.

Perhaps there will be a faster method of slime travel in the future

Players like u/Ambrah049 help the r/Minecraft community by showcasing their ideas and letting other players create their own worlds and contraptions.

Still, at its core, the point of playing Minecraft is to have fun, and not everything needs to be the best or most efficient. As long as players are enjoying themselves when playing, that's all that matters.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan