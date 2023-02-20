Minecraft players want new torchflowers to produce light

Thanks to Minecraft 1.20's latest Java snapshots and Bedrock previews, players are having their first interactions with the new torchflower. However, these flowers currently have limited utility and are mainly used as a decoration or resource for breeding the sniffer mob.

While Mojang has acknowledged that the beta features are still being developed, the Minecraft community has made suggestions for improving the torchflowers. One such recommendation was posted on Reddit on February 15, 2023, by user NinjaGamer1337, proposing that torchflowers should produce light, making them more useful and fitting to their name.

Many Minecraft fans in the comments vehemently agreed, as adding a new light source would certainly be welcome, especially in Survival Mode.

Minecraft Redditors discuss torchflowers producing light

Torchflowers can breed sniffers and look nice, but adding them as a light source would be a huge help (Image via Mojang)

Considering the somewhat limited use of torchflowers at the moment, Minecraft players agreed that giving torchflowers the ability to produce light would be a huge plus. In the event that a player can't create a sizable number of torches or other light sources, the ability to plant and cultivate these ancient flowers to produce light could make for an excellent alternative.

Players who manage to hatch a sniffer in the early game in Survival Mode could have a pretty dependable way to spawn-proof their base and creations without expending sticks and coal/charcoal, which can then be used for other tasks.

Adding the ability to produce light would also improve torchflowers' decorative properties in Minecraft. This is due to some light sources simply not fitting an overall theme in a build, as torches, lanterns, or glowstone blocks may not work with a more organic or natural build like a greenhouse or treehouse. If torchflowers gave off light, players could plant them in a project rife with greenery and keep the build well-lit without introducing any decorations that break take away from the build's aesthetic appeal.

The relative lack of features in the torchflower in the current Minecraft previews also led some players to look back at the Mob Vote and the sniffer's victory. The current slate of things that the sniffer can do, paired with the relative lack of utility of the torchflower so far, led some players to question why the sniffer was so resoundingly popular in the vote. However, as previously stated, the development of update 1.20 is still underway, and the sniffer and the ancient flowers it can find (like the torchflower) are still unfinished.

As Minecraft 1.20 nears its release, Mojang will likely introduce incremental Java snapshots and Bedrock previews in the lead-up. Additional features will likely be added not only to torchflowers, but also to the sniffer, and new flowers and plants will likely be introduced to broaden the repertoire of ancient greenery that the creature can dig up.

This is speculation, as Mojang's plans may differ greatly from the recommendations of the game's playerbase. However, the developers do maintain a feedback section on their website, and some recommendations made by players (cherry trees, chest boats, etc.) have made their way into the final builds. The same may eventually be true for new implementations of torchflowers.

