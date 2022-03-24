Minecraft Redditor creates an extremely detailed dirt hut

From towering castles, to underground bases, players of Minecraft will find ways to make almost anything look amazing with enough time and dedication to a build.

Recently on Reddit a user by the name of u/Zorincian posted to r/Minecraftbuilds and showed a very detailed dirt hut they created for a competition. The inspired build is extremely detailed, to the point where it looks like something from another game.

While the image spins extremely fast, players can marvel at the level of sheer detail that went into this incredible build. From the blades of grass, to the mushrooms and even the mossy roof, u/Zorincian went all out to ensure that no detail was left out. Unfortunately because of the file size, the image spins too fast for many users to see the details, so u/Zorincian posted a still image of the build.

Some players are still a bit angry about the build spinning too fast

Even with the still image in place, some players voiced their concerns that the image was spinning too fast still, which had u/Zorincian doing a bit of damage control in the comments to explain exactly why the image rotated as fast as it did. Due to the size of the build, it spins much faster than intended and therefore moves too fast for players to see many details in the video.

Many users were blown away at the build and the level of detail

Of course upon seeing the still image, players can zoom into the build and see each individual block and how it was placed to build something of this scale. If this was in game, the build would be absolutely massive. But from a further perspective, it looks like it would fit right in the world as a custom building.

Players voiced their levels of appreciation for u/Zorincian in the comments:

Of course, there were some Redditors that were overly critical of the fact that this was not shown off entirely in Vanilla Minecraft.

There was a bit of pushback from some of the commentors, due to how u/Zorincian built this fascinating piece of art. Because of certain tools, and using WorldEdit to move and shrink things, some players thought that this didn't quite count for a true build. Therefore they voiced their opinion accodingly in the comments section:

All things considered, this build is indeed worthy of praise. Though some players may have had their own opinions about how exactly this was built, the fact remains that it is an incredible work of craftsmanship that is worthy of being shared with the community.

Having inspiring builds such as these can help players define their own skills and learn new methods in the game, and in turn give back their own builds to the community.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan