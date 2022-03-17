Minecraft Redditor displays his massive underground bunker

Building in Minecraft's Survival mode can be even harder for players than the Creative mode, but it yields extremely impressive results when done correctly. On Reddit, u/Aistan83 posted a photo of this extremely well done and awe-inspiring underground bunker made in Survival mode.

Redditor displays their massive underground bunker created in Minecraft survival mode

With an almost infinite list of possibilities, creating a world that is unique to the player is easy to do. For this inspiring underground futuristic looking bunker, u/Aistan83 said that they spent many hours and raided over 50+ ocean monuments to create the pictured build. This impressive feat garnered a lot of positive attention from players.

Players were extremely impressed with this beautiful Minecraft bunker

With its well-lit interior, this underground base looks like something out of a science-fiction film or even a dwarven bunker. Players praised u/Aistan83 for the impressive job they did, as well as wondered about the sheer magnitude of the task of obtaining sea lanterns. In fact, u/Aistan83 said they lost track of how much time they spent on this build.

Some players compared the build to a scene out of Portal

Many players felt like this bunker was something that could have appeared in the game Portal 2, built by Cave Johnson and Aperture Science. In fact, the main sentiment expressed by players was how well this bunker would fit into other video game universes. When a build can fit so well in many situations, the players know that it was done right and done well.

Some players were so stunned by the amount of sea lanterns they didn't know what to do

While most players were fans of this amazing build, some players criticized the amount of sea lanterns that were used during the build process. They said it created too much light and that the light placed on the floor was strange. However, most players did not agree with this sentiment.

In Minecraft, building things that look great and also provide functionality can be a difficult task, even in Creative mode. But for this bunker to have been created inside Survival mode took a lot of time, dedication and planning by u/Aistan83. While the look may not be for everyone, the end result is surely an impressive feat that demands admiration.

