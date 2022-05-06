Minecraft Redditor showcases stunning transformation of his survival build

In Minecraft, players have complete freedom to build almost anything that they want. After building their unique structures, some of them showcase their creations on the Minecraft subreddit, where thousands of players gather every day to discuss different aspects of the game. One of the most fascinating pieces of content found there is usually the timelapse video of a creative build. It shows how the players started their journey from scratch and eventually built a stunning base.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/Silveruchu' posted an amazing timelapse video of how they slowly built their beautiful base on an island. Taking one screenshot each in-game week, the timelapse is not a smooth video, but the effort of the player and the significant transformation is quite apparent.

The Redditor had previously posted a video where they showed the same build which they made in 350 days. However, in this video, they continued on the build and made another extension of the island, with buildings and trees that took them another 350 days, making it a 700-day timelapse video. Additionally, the new build had red mangrove planks, meaning the build was entirely built in 1.19 snapshots.

Community reactions on the stunning transformation of a build showcased by Minecraft Redditor

Videos of such builds are loved and appreciated by almost all Minecraft Redditors who have a passion for building in the game. The post got a lot of attention, receiving over 22 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments within a single day.

How the base looked like at Day 21 (Image via u/Silveruchu Reddit)

People were impressed by the dedication of the original poster to keep taking screenshots every week and continuously work on their base. They also appreciated the player for remembering to take a screenshot each week as people generally forget such things while building and playing the game. The original poster explained how they took each screenshot by positioning themselves at the exact coordinates so that the timelapse looks relatively smooth.

The original poster also posted a long comment where they explained how they had previously posted a video that showed the transformation in 350 days. They also gave the coordinates and the world download for everyone to download and admire their build. The community clearly appreciated this and commented on how every player's journey started by simply punching a tree. They also discussed how the new building even had red mangrove wood planks that were only available in snapshot versions.

Overall, the timelapse video of the beautiful base was highly appreciated by all on the Minecraft Reddit page. Even now, people are flocking to the post, witnessing the transformation of the build and commenting on it.

Edited by Atul S