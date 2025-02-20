Minecraft reverting new naturally spawning sheep variants might not be the best move

Mojang recently brought more changes to how sheep will spawn in Minecraft's upcoming game drop. Previously, the developers made sure that different kinds of sheep variants spawned in cold and warm biomes, just like how new cow, pig, and chicken variants spawned. In the most recent snapshot 25w08a for the game drop, they reverted some sheep variants from naturally spawning.

Ad

An argument can be made that the latest sheep-spawning change from Mojang is not the best. They could have left the sheep spawning change from one previous snapshot 25w07a.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft's first sheep spawning changes and reasons why their latest tweaks were not the best

First sheep spawning changes in snapshot 25w07a explained

Ad

Trending

Mojang planned to make more sheep color variants naturally spawn in warm and cold biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For those who might not know, Mojang is currently planning to add farm animals to a lot more biomes, especially those with warm and cold climates. The developers introduced two chicken, pig, and cow variants for cold and warm biomes. While these farm animals received new variants, Mojang cleverly made already existing sheep variants spawn naturally and segregated them into cold and warm biomes.

Ad

Previously, only white, brown, light gray, gray, black, and pink sheep spawned in biomes. In snapshot 25w07a, Mojang reshuffled the common and uncommon sheep according to warm and cold biomes.

Along with this reshuffle, they also made light blue, blue, cyan, yellow, red, and orange sheep variants naturally spawn in cold and warm biomes respectively. The addition of six sheep variants into the naturally spawning category was the major change that was about to arrive in the game drop. However, this was changed in the very next snapshot version.

Ad

Mojang removed six newly naturally spawning sheep variants

The developers removed newly naturally spawning sheep variants from warm and cold biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In snapshot 25w08a, Mojang decided to remove the light blue, blue, cyan, yellow, red, and orange sheep variants from naturally spawning in the upcoming game drop.

Ad

They only reshuffled the already existing sheep variants like white, brown, black, light gray, gray, and pink, making some of them common and others uncommon in cold and warm biomes.

The new updated sheep variant distribution across biomes is as follows:

Temperate Biomes

Common - white

Uncommon (5%) - black, light gray, gray

Uncommon (3%) - brown

Rare - pink

Cold Biomes

Common - black

Uncommon (5%) - light gray, white, brown

Uncommon (3%) - gray

Rare - pink

Warm Biomes

Ad

Common - brown

Uncommon (5%) - gray, light gray, white

Uncommon (3%) - black

Rare - pink

Back in snapshot 25w07a, the newly naturally spawning sheep variants like blue, yellow, red, cyan, etc., looked brilliant in warm and cold biomes. Now however, players will only see sheep variants that already spawned naturally in Minecraft. The only difference will be that some of them will be more common and rarer in certain biomes with different climates.

Ad

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!