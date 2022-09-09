5 best Minecraft seeds for SMP in 2022

The woodland mansion found in the seed (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft’s multiplayer is one of the best-known aspects of the game. These survival servers are referred to as SMPs or survival multiplayer, with some of the best-known examples being the Dream SMP and HermitCraft, which have undoubtedly inspired players to get together with friends to mimic these experiences.

For players wanting to play the game with friends, having a good seed with lots to offer is vital. Detailed below are five seeds that will offer players a plethora of different ways to jumpstart their adventures.

These seeds are for the Java Edition of Minecraft 1.19.

5 great Minecraft seeds with unique features for SMPs with friends in 2022

5) Mushroom Monument

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -1206126118508760969

Plains village: 1152, -1040

Plains village: 1088, -1232

Taiga village: -1856, -1008

Plains village: -832, 896

Plains village: 224, 1296

Plains village: -528, 1296

Plains village: -864, 1648

Plains village: -352, 1824

This seed spawns players on a beach next to a huge ocean. This ocean has an archipelago of mushroom islands, but the main appeal of the ocean is the six different ocean monuments that can be found within it. This would be a great hub for an SMP, as players could build together on the mushroom islands without hostile mobs and take on the monuments as a team.

This ocean also contains a total of 25 different shipwrecks within it, enough to help players jump into midgame Minecraft tool, armor, and resource states.

There are two villages to the northeast, around a thousand blocks away, with another village about a thousand blocks to the northwest. There are a total of five more villages on the southern side of the ocean, also about a thousand blocks away.

4) Shipwreck spawn

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: 3918676307367147077

Plains Village: -496, 384

Plains Village: -320, 880

Snowy Village: 608, 576

Taiga Village: 848, 304

Plains biome: 704,-704

Plains village: -1008, -1952

The main draw of this seed is the massive ocean that players spawn next to. This ocean contains a whopping 30 different shipwrecks in it, with more than half a dozen ocean monuments. There is a moderately sized mushroom island surrounded by smaller mushroom islands. This is a great area for players on an SMP to meet up and build together.

There are also plenty of Minecraft villages near the spawn, which players can loot to avoid the slow start of a typical Minecraft playthrough.

3) Split Decision

The chunk map based on the seed (Image via ChunkBase)

The seed is: -4104128986164017451

Plains Village: 352, -464

Plains Village: -1232, 224

Plains Village: -992, 368

Pillager Outpost: -656, 1264

Plains Village: -304, 1280

Plains Village: 640, 208

Woodland Mansion: 1720, 616

This seed has interesting things in each cardinal direction. To the west, players can find a windswept hills biome that separates plains and swamps. The plains on the far side of the mountains contain two villages and a ruined portal. To the south, players can find a mixture of forests that eventually give way to a plains biome. These plains contain a pillager outpost and a village.

To the north, there are two small inland seas, with seven total shipwrecks and seven buried treasures. There is another pillager outpost and a village in the stretch of land between the seas. To the east, players can find a total of three ruined portals, a village, and a woodland mansion, all within 2,000 Minecraft blocks from the spawn location.

2) Triple Mansions

A blacksmith village near spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 2344852476605316455

Woodland Mansion: -872, -968

Woodland Mansion: 4424, 2040

Woodland Mansion: 4552, -2216

Village: 0, 384

Village: 384, -480

Village: 80, -752

Village: 784, -256

Village: 560, -800

Ancient City: -184, -904

Basement Igloo: -1160, 520

This seed spawns players in a plains biome with a small ocean to the south and a river to the north. The ocean to the south contains two shipwrecks and buried treasure that players on an SMP can race against one another to loot. Further south of this southern ocean, players can find a village with a blacksmith that they can loot.

To the northwest, there is a woodland mansion that the SMP players can combine their efforts to loot very early on in the game. There are also two other mansions further away from spawn, making this a very uncommon seed and a great candidate for an SMP.

1) Biome Spread

A mountain valley that players spawn in (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -7506458294729401598

Ancient City: -216, 88

Ancient City: 136, 72

Ancient City: 72, -296

Ancient City: -296, -280

Ancient City: -648, -344

Ancient City: 488, -584

Ancient City: 1320, -152

Ancient City: 1624, 232

Village: 80, -192

Village: -800, -224

Village: -336, -800

Village: 160, -1008

Village: 576, 208

This seed is incredible for a small world SMP due to how diverse the biomes near spawn are. The world spawn itself is a forest, combined with taiga and snowy plains to the south and jungles, badlands, and savannahs to the west. These badlands also contain a mangrove swamp and feature a warm ocean to the north and a lukewarm ocean to the south.

There are also a plethora of mountain ranges sprinkled throughout the areas near spawn. This spread of biomes, combined with the nearby mountains, ancient cities, and villages, should make for exciting adventures and build potential for any thriving SMP.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish