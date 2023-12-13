Minecraft's latest beta finally adds armadillos and wolf armor

Minecraft fans have received a slow trickle of Experimental Features in recent betas that will be fully implemented in the upcoming 1.21 update. However, two of the more exciting additions finally made their way to Bedrock Edition courtesy of the 1.20.60.23 preview: armadillo mobs and wolf armor. The armadillo was the victor of 2023's Mob Vote, and its scutes can be used to craft armor for wolves.

In addition to 1.21 features like trial chambers, new copper and tuff blocks, and the breeze mob, the inclusion of armadillos and wolf armor should make the wait for the next major Minecraft update a little easier.

But how can you gain access to these new features in Bedrock Edition's previews?

How to enable and access armadillos, wolf armor in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Preview 1.20.60.23

Armadillos and wolf armor should make Minecraft Previews even more entertaining than before (Image via Mojang)

Before getting started, you have to ensure that you've downloaded and are playing Minecraft Bedrock Edition's 1.20.60.23 preview. It is currently available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. Once the game is booted up, you will have to enable these two new additions via the Experimental Features toggle.

This can be accomplished with the following steps:

Select the Play button and opt to create a new world. On the left sidebar of the world creation menu, click the experiments tab. Activate the slider for "Armadillo and Wolf Armor." You can also click the slider toggle for other 1.21 additions such as trial chambers, the breeze, and the new copper and tuff blocks from this screen. Lastly, click the "Create" button and enjoy the new features.

If you wish to find the new additions without using commands or Creative Mode, you can locate armadillos within savanna biomes. You should bring along a brush or two, as this tool can be used on armadillos to collect their scutes, and you will need six pieces to craft one set of wolf armor.

Meanwhile, you can combine six armadillo scutes at a crafting table to forge wolf armor, which can then be used on any wolf that you have tamed. At the moment, it's unclear as to what forms of damage the armor can protect wolves from, but it likely serves to reduce the damage from enemy mobs at the very least.

The recipe for wolf armor in Minecraft's crafting table UI (Image via Mojang)

Whatever the case, the steady implementation of new content from the 1.21 update should help you stay active and creative as the wait for the full release continues. Wolf armor and armadillos are a huge plus to the growing catalog of features that have been rolled out in recent betas, and more will undoubtedly be on the way in the future.

By most indications, version 1.21 likely won't arrive until Summer 2024 based on Mojang's past release schedules for major content updates. Fortunately, fans will have Bedrock Previews and Java Snapshots to hold them over.