How to get Sentry armor trim in Minecraft

With the Minecraft Trails & Tales update, Mojang introduced armor customization through armor trims. Using a smithing table, players can apply unique patterns to their armor for a fresh new look.

There are over 15 armor trims to discover in the game. Some, like the Coast armor trim, are easy to find in common shipwrecks, while others, like the Silence armor trim, are extremely rare, with only a 1.2% chance of generating in an ancient city.

If you want something less common but still obtainable, the Sentry armor trim is a great choice. Follow this guide to learn where to find it in Minecraft.

Minecraft Sentry armor trim location guide

The Sentry armor trim is found in pillager outposts (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

To obtain the Sentry armor trim, you must search for pillager outposts. On the top floor of these tall structures, you will always find a loot chest, which has a 25% chance of containing the Sentry armor trim.

Pillager outposts are not particularly common. If you cannot find one near your spawn, try searching in the following biomes:

Desert

Plains

Meadows

Savanna

Taiga

All mountain biomes

Cherry Grove

You can also use our Minecraft seed map tool to find the coordinates of pillager outposts in your world. Moreover, if you do not mind using cheats, you can use the /locate command to find the nearest outpost instantly.

As the name suggests, pillager outposts are home to pillagers, a hostile illager mob that wields a crossbow. These mobs spawn in large numbers around the outpost, but you can simply run past them to reach the top floor and loot the chest.

How to use the Sentry armor trim in Minecraft

Duplicating the Sentry armor trim (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Before rushing to apply your newly acquired Sentry armor trim, consider duplicating it. Since armor trims can be difficult to obtain, Mojang has added a way to craft duplicates. To duplicate a Sentry armor trim, place seven diamonds, one cobblestone, and the armor trim itself on a crafting table.

It is recommended to have five Sentry armor trims — four for each armor piece and one as a backup. However, this process costs 35 diamonds, so it is best for players who have plenty of spare diamonds.

Trimmed armor (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Once you have enough Sentry armor trims, go to a smithing table and place the armor trim, your armor, and a trim material of your choice. That is it! You can now pick up your newly customized armor from the right slot and enjoy its fresh look.

