Minecraft shares early in-game footage of new Cherry Blossom biome

Minecraft players around the world have been buzzing about the new Cherry Blossom biome. This stunning new addition to the game features beautiful cherry trees, lush vegetation, and stunning watercolors that create a unique and visually appealing landscape.

But where can players expect to find this new biome, and what does it consist of?

Minecraft showcases early in-game footage of new Cherry Blossom biome

The Cherry Blossom biome is a rare gem in Minecraft as it is the only one in the game that contains these gorgeous cherry trees. Players can expect to find it in many of the same places as the meadow area in Minecraft 1.18 and onwards. However, not all of them will generate a Cherry Blossom biome, so fans may have to do some exploring to find this hidden gem.

Once players have found the Cherry Blossom biome, they'll be greeted with stunning scenery and a simple yet beautiful generation. The area itself consists of only two pieces of generation - the giant cherry trees and lush vegetation that surrounds them. They generate in a gorgeous way, making them a truly unique feature of this biome.

One of the standout features of the Cherry Blossom biome is the stunning grass colors that surround the trees. The grass is a lush green that perfectly complements the pink hues.

Additionally, players can expect to find an abundance of water in this biome, creating stunning watercolors that add to the overall esthetic appeal.

What to expect in Cherry Blossom biome

Players can explore the beautiful pink scenery in the Cherry Blossom biome (Image via Mojang)

The Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft has quickly become a fan-favorite due to its stunning colors and unique features. One of the most notable aspects of this biome is the abundance of bee nests scattered throughout. While they may not be as prevalent as in other areas like meadows, players will still find many of them here.

Another standout feature of the Cherry Blossom biome is the presence of pink petals scattered across the ground. While it may seem like these are simply decaying flowers from the Cherry Blossom trees, players will notice tiny stems attached to each petal upon closer inspection.

This suggests that the petals are their own plants, formed from particles that fall off the leaves of the Cherry Blossom trees.

In terms of mob generation, players will encounter bees, pigs, and sheep in this beautiful biome. It's no wonder that players are already starting to build their homes here, taking advantage of the unique features and stunning scenery.

How to grow & farm Cherry trees

Players can use cherry wood to create amazing pink structures (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players have been wondering how to farm the rare and uncommon Cherry Blossom biome's cherry trees. The solution is simple - plant the saplings in a pattern and let them grow into a giant grove.

To start, players should lay out the saplings in a pattern such as five by five or eight by eight. Once all of them are placed, they can bone-meal them one by one and watch as they grow into a giant grove of cherry trees. While some may grow faster or slower than others, the end result will be a massive clump of logs all in one place.

While this method may not be the most efficient regarding logs or leaves being wasted, it is the great regarding the time it takes to harvest the logs. Once the grove is grown, players will have a ton of stacks of cherry wood that they can easily collect with little effort.

