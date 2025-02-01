Minecraft smoker guide: Recipe, uses, and more

Waiting for food to cook in Minecraft can be tedious, and you might often find your patience running out while using a furnace. A smoker is an advanced variant of the furnace block, specializing in cooking raw food items like potatoes, beef, and porkchops. So for those looking for a faster way to cook food, the smoker is a dream come true.

This Minecraft guide dives into the smoker block and shares its crafting recipe, required materials, uses, and more.

How to make a smoker in Minecraft

Smoker crafting recipe

Smoker crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

To make a smoker in Minecraft, you need to place a furnace in the center of a crafting table and surround it with four wooden logs of any type on all four sides. You can refer to the above image to see the crafting recipe for the smoker block. As soon as you place the items, the crafting table will give you a smoker.

How to get materials for a smoker

Crafting furnace (Image via Mojang)

Here’s how you can get the materials required for crafting a smoker:

1 Furnace: You can craft a furnace by placing eight pieces of cobblestone, cobbled deepslate, or blackstone around the edges of a crafting table. These blocks are obtained by mining stone, deepslate, or blackstone using any pickaxe. However, remember that you cannot get cobblestone or cobbled deepslate if you use a Silk Touch pickaxe.

4 Wooden Logs: There are many types of trees in Minecraft. You can chop down four logs from any tree and use them to craft a smoker.

How to use a smoker in Minecraft

Using a smoker (Image via Mojang)

After crafting a smoker, simply place it on the ground and add food and fuel inside. Once you add fuel, the smoker will start cooking the food.

You can use a smoker to cook the following raw food items:

Potato

Kelp

Raw Beef

Raw Porkchop

Raw Mutton

Raw Chicken

Raw Rabbit

Raw Cod

Raw Salmon

Special use of a smoker

Smoker turns a villager into a butcher (Image via Mojang)

Besides cooking food faster than a furnace, a smoker has another unique use. It is one of the many workstation blocks in the game, also known as job site blocks.

You can use a smoker to turn an unemployed villager into a butcher. A butcher villager offers trades related to food items, such as raw beef, coal, rabbit stew, cooked chicken, and more. Thus, by converting a villager into a butcher, you can secure a steady food source.

Where to find a smoker in Minecraft

Villages can have smokers (Image via Mojang)

If you do not want to craft a smoker, you can find one in villages. Some village houses generate with a butcher and its workstation block—the smoker. You can use the smoker from the village or break it and take it to your base.

Smoker vs. furnace vs. blast furnace: What’s the difference?

Blast Furnace vs. Smoker vs. Furnace (Image via Mojang)

If you are a beginner, the three types of furnaces may seem confusing. Here is what sets them apart:

Furnace: Cooks food, smelts ores, and processes other smeltable items, but at a slower speed.

Cooks food, smelts ores, and processes other smeltable items, but at a slower speed. Smoker: Cooks only food items at twice the speed of a furnace but also consumes fuel twice as fast.

Cooks only food items at twice the speed of a furnace but also consumes fuel twice as fast. Blast Furnace: Smelts only ores at twice the speed of a furnace but also consume fuel at double the rate.

You should definitely use a smoker if you want to cook food faster. Since it only requires a furnace and a few wooden logs, there is no reason not to use it. However, keep in mind that while the smoker cooks faster, it also burns fuel twice as fast. So, you will get the same amount of cooked items as a regular furnace for double the amount of fuel while using a smoker.

