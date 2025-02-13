Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a changes sheep spawning and adds new trader items

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a is out now, and this build introduces a host of new features, such as the biome-based sheep variants, trader rebalances, and more. Additionally, it makes an array of modifications and changes to existing blocks and items to improve the gameplay experience for players.

That said, here's all you need to know about the sheep variants and new trader items in Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a.

Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a brings a major overhaul to sheep spawning and trader items

New sheep spawn mechanic

Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a introduces a new biome-based spawn mechanic for sheep (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has been improving the features of a host of flora and fauna recently, with major offerings like variants for pigs, cows, and chickens. Therefore, it was only natural for sheep to follow suit and receive a much-needed facelift in terms of their generation.

Trending

As per the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a, sheep now have updated rules for which color of wool they possess based on the biome they spawn in. Similar to the hot and cold variants for mobs like cows and pigs, sheep will also appear with specific shades based on the area they spawn in.

Temperate biomes (these colors are unchanged from current behavior):

Common sheep color is white.

Uncommon sheep colors are black, gray, light gray, and brown.

There is a rare chance for a pink sheep to spawn.

Cold biomes:

Common sheep color is black.

Uncommon sheep colors are light gray, light blue, blue, and cyan.

There is a rare chance for a pink sheep to spawn.

Warm biomes:

Common sheep color is brown.

Uncommon sheep colors are gray, yellow, orange, and red.

There is a rare chance for a pink sheep to spawn.

Additionally, the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a keeps the current spawning rule in mind, making the chances of obtaining the pink variant of the mob as rare as ever. Additionally, just like cows and pigs, the visual styles of the sheep will reflect the temperature of the biome — hot biomes will result in sheep with yellow, orange, or red color, while cold biomes will house light blue, cyan, and other light variants.

As for the temperate biomes like plains and forests, they will continue to spawn uncommon sheep colors, such as black, gray, and light brown — those that are seen commonly in the world.

Also read: Where to find cold and warm mobs in Minecraft

Cartographer trader rebalance in Minecraft

The Cartographer now sells a host of new items and resources as part of the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a finally integrates the much-awaited village trader rebalance experimental changes to the cartographer and wandering trader mob, unlocking a host of new trade options. This update finally brings the features that were introduced in the Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview. Apart from new items, it also improves the prices for a range of items in stock.

As part of the update, cartographers now sell seven maps, each of which points to a new village or structure in a different biome. However, it is important to mention that those from different villages like savanna, desert, or plains will sell a different range of maps specific to the biome, alongside a variety of colored banners.

This update to the cartographer in Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a is great for players who love discovering new places by exploring, rather than relying on Minecraft seed maps to find structures. These additions can be a great way for them to locate rare areas and obtain some sweet loot.

Also read: New Minecraft update will bring Bedrock edition a big step closer to Java Edition

Wandering trader rebalance in Minecraft

The Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a adds a host of new trades and features to the Wandering Trader (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The wandering trader finally gets some much-needed improvement in the Minecraft Snapshot 25w07a. The mob now has better prices, more trades, and sells a larger number of items. However, the highlight of the update is the new trade option — the trader will also buy basic supplies from players in exchange for emeralds, allowing them to sell excess stock.

These are the items you can sell to the wandering trader in exchange for emeralds:

Trader Buys Player receives Count Number of trades until disabled Baked Potato 1 Emerald 1 1 Fermented Spider Eye 1 Emerald 3 1 Hay Bale 6-20 Emeralds 1 1 Milk Bucket 1 Emerald 2 1 Water Bottle 1 Emerald 1 1 Water Bucket 5 Emeralds 2 1 Spruce Log 1 Emerald 8 4

These new features easily make the wandering trader one of the best ways for players to earn emeralds for trade and item purchases from various job blocks. Additionally, these features make it a great buff for players who rely on the trader in skyblock challenges and other similar maps.

Also read: 4 best Minecraft medieval resource packs in 2025

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!