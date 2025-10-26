The Minecraft Stay True texture pack is a unique pack that introduces a massive visual remaster to the default textures in the game, while retaining the iconic look and aesthetic. It features a host of unique connected textures and improvements to enhance the game's world.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know to download and use the Minecraft Stay True texture pack.

Guide to download the Minecraft Stay True texture pack

Simply place the Minecraft Stay True texture pack in your Resource Pack folder and add it to the selected section (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/haimcyfly)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft Stay True texture pack can be run using any instance of the game natively. However, it is recommended to use the pack alongside Optifine to unlock additional visual overhauls such as connected textures, overlays, pink birch leaves, and more. As of the latest update, the pack offers support till version 1.21.5.

Ad

Trending

Once you have selected your desired game instance, follow these steps to install the Stay True texture pack for Minecraft:

Download the Stay True texture pack Once downloaded, open a new or existing instance of Minecraft Select the Options tab on the homepage Once opened, head to the tab marked Resource Packs Click it and hit the button marked Open Pack Folder Drag and drop your downloaded ZIP file into this folder. Do not extract it. Head back to Minecraft and look for the Stay True texture pack in the list of available modifications. Once located, hover over the pack and click the arrow button to move it to the Selected section and apply it to your game Ensure the pack is above the default Minecraft pack to prevent the native settings from overriding it. You can easily reorder by clicking the icon of the pack to make sure it's on top. Next, click Done and head back to the loading screen. You can now head into a new or existing world and enjoy the overhaul to the default style with the Stay True pack.

Ad

Also read: Why are Minecraft fans disappointed by Lunge enchantment change in recent snapshot?

Features of the Minecraft Stay True texture pack

The Minecraft Stay True texture pack adds a stunning visual overhaul while retaining the default aesthetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/haimcyfly)

The Stay True texture pack for Minecraft is a unique resource pack that serves as a massive visual overhaul to the default pack in the game. It tweaks and improves the native textures while retaining the iconic aesthetic and design, making it the perfect choice for purists.

Ad

The pack's updated textures and redesigned color palette blend in seamlessly with the existing design of the game while providing much-needed diversity to the look of trees and other assets. While it can be used natively without any mods, it is recommended to use it with OptiFine to unlock features such as connected textures, overlays, and other visual enhancements.

Additionally, players can also modify the visual assets of the leaves in the pack to represent specific leaf colors or shades. It can be done by heading over to the OptiFine config files and making the necessary changes.

Ad

Also read: Bring Minecraft to life with this simple visual mod

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over four million views in 1400+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!