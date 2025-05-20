Minecraft summer update 2025: All new crafting recipes

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's next game drop, currently termed the summer drop. Most of the features and changes have already been revealed by developers and are in snapshots, beta, and preview versions. Among these new features, some have also received new or revised crafting recipes.
These new crafting recipes will massively change Minecraft's gameplay and progression. Here are all the new or revised crafting recipes releasing with the summer game drop.
Every new crafting recipe in the Minecraft summer game drop 2025
Dried Ghast
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
Dried ghast is a brand new block that can be submerged in water to grow it into a ghastling, and eventually a happy ghast that allows players to fly on it.
This block is primarily found naturally generating near Nether Fossils in the Soul Sand Valley biome. However, the block can also be crafted by eight ghast tears and one soul sand block, as shown above.
Harness
Harness is also a new item that can be used to control a happy ghast's flight. It is a saddle-like item that can be crafted using three leather items, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color. The wool block's color will determine the color of the entire harness, which can be applied to the happy ghast once crafted.
Lead
Lead received loads of major changes in the summer game drop. Its tensile strength is increased, its stretchiness is decreased, and players are now able to connect two entities with each other using a lead. Along with all this, its crafting recipe was also revised.
Lead is now crafted using five strings, four of them placed in a square shape, and the last one placed diagonally to the string square. Since it previously used a slime ball, the new lead recipe is a lot simpler.
Saddle
Ever since saddles were released in Minecraft, they have been a rare item that was not craftable. They were found as chest loot, fishing loot, or from a leatherworker villager as a last trade.
With the summer game drop, however, Mojang decided to make saddles craftable for the first time. To craft a saddle, players need three leather items and one iron ingot.
Check out our latest Minecraft articles:
- Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90 update: Everything you need to know
- All Minecraft Editions and games explained
- All items changed in the Minecraft summer update (2025)
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!