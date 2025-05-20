Minecraft summer update 2025: All new crafting recipes

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's next game drop, currently termed the summer drop. Most of the features and changes have already been revealed by developers and are in snapshots, beta, and preview versions. Among these new features, some have also received new or revised crafting recipes.

These new crafting recipes will massively change Minecraft's gameplay and progression. Here are all the new or revised crafting recipes releasing with the summer game drop.

Every new crafting recipe in the Minecraft summer game drop 2025

Dried Ghast

Dried ghast block crafting recipe. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Dried ghast is a brand new block that can be submerged in water to grow it into a ghastling, and eventually a happy ghast that allows players to fly on it.

This block is primarily found naturally generating near Nether Fossils in the Soul Sand Valley biome. However, the block can also be crafted by eight ghast tears and one soul sand block, as shown above.

Harness

Harness can be crafted with leather, glass blocks, and wool block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Harness is also a new item that can be used to control a happy ghast's flight. It is a saddle-like item that can be crafted using three leather items, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color. The wool block's color will determine the color of the entire harness, which can be applied to the happy ghast once crafted.

Lead

Lead's new crafting recipe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Lead received loads of major changes in the summer game drop. Its tensile strength is increased, its stretchiness is decreased, and players are now able to connect two entities with each other using a lead. Along with all this, its crafting recipe was also revised.

Lead is now crafted using five strings, four of them placed in a square shape, and the last one placed diagonally to the string square. Since it previously used a slime ball, the new lead recipe is a lot simpler.

Saddle

Saddle's first crafting recipe in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Ever since saddles were released in Minecraft, they have been a rare item that was not craftable. They were found as chest loot, fishing loot, or from a leatherworker villager as a last trade.

With the summer game drop, however, Mojang decided to make saddles craftable for the first time. To craft a saddle, players need three leather items and one iron ingot.

