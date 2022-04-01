Minecraft is a great way to connect with friends and family. With so much to see and do, players can create custom worlds that cater to each person's individual likes and tastes.

On Reddit's r/Minecraft subreddit, a user named u/ronstockton posted a photo of a build they created of the Doofenshmirtz building, owned by Heinz Doofenshmirtz of Phineas and Ferb fame. Redditors, naturally, had a lot to say.

Minecrafter builds the Doofenshmirtz building for their grandkids

There is much to say about playing games with your loved ones. Building things together and encouraging them to use their imagination can inspire creativity in children.

Spending time together playing games can create lasting memories and help teach social skills and interactions as well. Not only can it be fun, but educational too.

Some Redditors were equally impressed at the surrounding city

While the Doofenshmirtz building is impressive and true to the show, players also wanted to know how they could get their hands on the city that was featured in the photo.

In the thread, u/ronstockton revealed that they did not create the city, but downloaded it. However, interestingly, the creator of the city was in the thread and provided some information as well!

Some Redditors weighed in on the photo with comments from Phineas and Ferb, mentioning that this was one of those "images you can hear". Needless to say, this brought up a lot of positive memories of some Redditors' childhoods.

This started a chain of comments that had Redditors finishing each other's sentences.

Most of the Redditors, however, stated that they wished to be a grandparent like u/ronstockton. Likewise, several comments showered him with compliments.

The comments took a hopeful turn as users thought about their own futures. They wished that the game would play a part in the memories formed by their grandchildren as well.

Grandparents like u/ronstockton will inspire future builders

Inspiring creativity and imagination in children by playing Minecraft with them and being involved in their interests can have a big impact. These children will grow up and in turn have advanced building skills they can also share on r/Minecraft.

By players teaching others and giving back to the community, the game can remain strong and full of life for many years to come.

Edited by Saman