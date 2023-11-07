Mojang reveals more details about trial chambers coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

Back in October 2023, Mojang hosted its annual live show, where it showcased the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.21 update that will arrive in 2024. The developer revealed several new features like trial chambers, the Breeze mob, and trial spawners. In a recent post, the company refreshed players' memories by putting out an official article about trial chambers and hinting at some new features.

Here is what Mojang revealed about trial chambers and their various aspects in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

What did Mojang reveal about trial chambers and the various entities within them in the Minecraft 1.21 update?

In the article published by Mojang, the Minecraft developer touched on many features that it already announced in the event that took place in October. Much of the new information revolves around trail chambers' other aspects, such as trial spawners and the Breeze mob.

The company talked about how trial chambers are massive structures that progressively generate, making each of them unique. Furthermore, they will be quite massive in size. Based on some of the screenshots shared by the company, it looks like some rooms in the structures are going to be huge.

Trial chambers new room where breeze mob could spawn in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

There is some new hidden information about trial spawners. When looking at the screenshots shared by Mojang, fans will first see different blocks surrounding the spawner. This indicates which type of mob the spawner could summon.

One of the major highlights from these screenshots was when Mojang showcased a special key that the trial spawner throws out as a reward for defeating the Breeze mob. As of now, there is no mention of the special key or what it could open. However, it is safe to say that since it is given to players after they defeat the Breeze mob, it will lead to a great treasure.

Trial spawners will have different types of blocks surrounding them, and Breeze trial spawners will drop a special key as a reward in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Lastly, the article features the new Breeze mob Mojang announced at the recent live event. This mob looks unchanged since it was first revealed. However, fans now know where it will spawn and can detect the trial spawner that could summon them. Based on the pictures, the new spawner blocks that will summon the Breeze mob will have chiseled tuff around them.

Apart from the usual hostile nature of these entities and how they use wind charge to attack players, the only difference visible through the screenshots is their color. In some images, they appear darker than before, which could indicate something.

According to the article, players will be able to play with the entire structure in the coming days through the latest snapshot or beta preview version.