"Mojang should see this": Minecraft player shares interesting concept design for a drowned room in trial chambers

The official Minecraft subreddit is a hub of activity where community members frequently share their ideas and concepts for potential game features. Before updates, it's common for players to express their opinions on how new features should affect gameplay dynamics

In a recent post, Reddit user Jikno98 shared a concept for a variation of the new and upcoming trial chambers featuring drowneds. Drowneds are an uncommon zombie variation that could introduce a new level of diversity to the trial chambers. The shared idea was so fantastic that it made one user, u/he_plays, exclaim:

"Mojang should see this"

In this article, we will delve into the concept of the drowned trial chamber, discuss its potential implications, and explore the reactions of others.

Minecraft player shares a trial chamber concept featuring a drowned room

The trial chambers represent a new underground structure poised to introduce greater diversity to the usual gameplay of mining for resources.

Set to debut with the Minecraft 1.21 update, they're already featured in the latest snapshots. As the name implies, these subterranean areas are filled with rooms or chambers containing hostile mobs, trial spawners, and new blocks.

The concept shared by u/Jikno98 follows the same basic design but with a twist: half of the chamber is submerged in water, complete with seaweed. This creates an ideal environment for drowneds to inhabit, with the trial spawner in the center capable of summoning them.

The showcased chamber also boasts platforms that remain above the water, providing areas for players who prefer to engage with drowneds from a safe distance.

Redditors' reactions

In the post captions, the poster expressed their excitement, describing how cool a drowned trial chamber in Minecraft could be. They hoped the developers would consider including something like this, along with other mobs, in future updates.

However, the chances of Mojang introducing a new variation or expanding the existing trial chambers are slim. This is because this structure has been around since November 2023, indicating that Mojang has been working on them for a while and is likely close to being finished.

In any case, given the high quality of the shared concept and its perfect fit with the aesthetics and gameplay of Minecraft, Reddit users reacted very positively:

u/bakzkndd expressed that the concept looked "supercool" and showed interest in seeing other types. They also suggested that these variations, featuring specific mobs, could be exclusive to suitable biomes; for example, the drowned chambers could spawn only in ocean biomes.

The user pointed out that having various types of trial chambers housing mobs based on different biomes could bring a lot of variety to the new structure.

Another user appreciated the concept but suggested that the chambers should be larger and have more water area to enable an underwater combat experience with the drowneds.

The poster responded to the comment, acknowledging that the concept presented was relatively small in scale. They agreed that if something similar were to be officially added, it should indeed be larger and include multiple levels to enhance gameplay.

One user expressed their enthusiasm for the potential addition, using the word "fire" to convey their excitement. u/Gangsir made a playful joke in response, noting that despite the excitement, the addition would primarily involve water due to the drowned concept. Other Minecrafters in the same comment chain reacted by giving u/Gangsir an "angry upvote".