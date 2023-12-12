3 popular Minecraft DLCs are going on sale

Minecraft and Mojang Studios are already looking ahead to New Year's Eve, as the developer announced on December 12, 2023, that it would be celebrating the new year via a collaboration with Universal Studios. In addition to the inclusion of free items in the Character Creator, players can also purchase three Universal DLCs at a discount in the Bedrock Edition marketplace.

The promotion with the movie studio known for popular film franchises, including Jurassic World, Jaws, Back to the Future, and popular Dreamworks animated movies like Shrek, Despicable Me, and How to Train Your Dragon, will take place over three weeks.

If Minecraft fans love a good Universal film, this collaboration is a great time to dive into some of the studio's content.

Full details surrounding the Minecraft x Universal Studios promotion: Discounts, Character Creator items, and more

Official key art for Minecraft's promotion with Universal Studios (Image via Mojang/Universal)

According to the official announcement from Mojang, the Minecraft-Universal Studios promotion will take place over three weeks, beginning on December 18, 2023, and running until January 8, 2024. The promotion offers free items within the Character Creator, discounted downloadable content, and a virtual event allowing players to explore Universal Studios Hollywood.

This promotion will take place within Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, as this iteration of the title has access to the in-game marketplace as well as the Character Creator/Dressing Room function.

Fans will need a Microsoft account and a copy of Bedrock Edition to participate. However, this shouldn't be much of an issue, considering Bedrock is widely available, cheap, and bundled with Java Edition on PCs.

All free items, discounts, and content arriving in the Minecraft x Universal Studios New Year's Celebration

From December 19 at 10 am PST until December 22 at 4 pm PST, Bedrock Edition players join the Universal Studios Event, providing a virtual tour of Universal Studios and offering the ability to encounter several characters from Universal IPs and a recreation of the Hollywood Studio. According to Mojang, Shrek and Donkey are on the loose, and players are highly likely to encounter other famous characters from Universal IPs.

Every day of the three weeks will allow players to log in and collect a free item for the Character Creator. Mojang has stated that options will include Jurassic World staff uniforms, Viking helmets from How To Train Your Dragon, and Minion goggles from Despicable Me. 20 additional Character Creator items will also be included, so players will have to log in daily to collect them all.

Each Monday during the promotion, a different Universal Pictures DLC will receive a 33% discount in the Minecraft Marketplace. Discounted content includes How To Train Your Dragon (December 18-24), Minions (December 25-31), and Jurassic World (January 1-8, 2024).

In addition to the content listed above, Mojang has stated that over 150 maps, minigames, and skin packs will receive a 75% discount on the marketplace until January 8, 2024.

It should be noted that while the Character Creator items are free, Minecraft players will only be able to claim one of each new creator item per account/username.

Given that the studio tour and Character Creator items are free if players have a copy of Bedrock Edition, there's no reason for fans not to log in and access the free content provided. If their scheduling permits, fans should be able to find plenty of hours of content to enjoy to close out 2023 with a bang.