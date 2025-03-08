A Minecraft Movie hosts a special screening for a young fan with terminal cancer

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025, and fans are eager to watch the live-action recreation of the sandbox world. Recently, a social media collective called CrewStories came across a young fan, Kevin, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The power of social media prevailed, and he was able to preview the movie alongside a few special guests.

Here's everything you need to know about the special A Minecraft Movie screening for Kevin.

Producers and crew organize special A Minecraft Movie screening for a young fan with terminal cancer

Recently, the gaming social media was flooded with posts about Kevin, a huge Minecraft fan diagnosed with DIPG, a rare and fatal pediatric brain cancer. One of his final wishes was to watch the upcoming A Minecraft Movie before its release.

Seeing the posts, social media collective CrewStories and their representative, Kim Bell Mross, sprang into action, making calls and connecting with crew members who were part of the production. The right calls were made — producers and the studios jumped in to grant this young fan his wish.

Even Jared Hess, the director of A Minecraft Movie, got in touch with Kevin's family and CrewStories, coordinating a special screening of the film for Kevin. He was finally able to attend the special screening of the film on March 1, 2025.

The special screening was accompanied by a visit from Sebastian Eugene Hansen, who portrays Henry in A Minecraft Movie. He accompanied Kevin during the screening and could be seen interacting with the fans. The video posted by his mother shows the team behind the movie receiving the young fan and helping make one of his final dreams come true.

Apart from the screening, Jack Black and Jason Momoa spoke to the young fan via video call, interacting with Kevin and speaking to him at length. Kevin proudly displayed his Steve action figure to the actors, sharing a heart-touching moment with them. Additionally, cast and crew members working on the film showered him with gifts and merchandise, showing their love for the young fan.

The power of social media and the wishes of a young fan united the entire gaming and film crew community, allowing young Kevin to experience A Minecraft Movie. Kevin's mother took to Instagram, thanking the community and the studios, including Warner Bros., Legendary, and even LEGO, for fulfilling her son's wishes.

The Sportskeeda Minecraft team sends their love and strength to Kevin. May your love for Minecraft burn bright forever.

