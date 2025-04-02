Adidas x Minecraft collection announced ahead of movie launch

An Adidas x Minecraft collection has been released ahead of the launch of A Minecraft Movie on April 4, 2025. Mojang has partnered with the clothing giant to release an array of items such as shoes, hoodies, and more. This themed line of clothing and accessories embodies popular characters from the film and features the iconic style of the block-based sandbox title.

Here's everything you need to know about the Adidas x Minecraft collection.

What's included in Adidas x Minecraft collection launched ahead of film's release?

The unique line of clothing and accessories in the Adidas x Minecraft collection features mobs from the upcoming film and iconic styles from the bestselling game.

The accessories seamlessly blend the distinct style of the game within the ecosystem of the brand's offerings, creating a unique collaborative line. Additionally, the items are available for both children and adults, allowing fans of every age to join in on their yearning for the mines.

The Adidas x Minecraft collection features hoodies, bags, and track pants based on the film and the blocky aesthetics of the game. Additionally, the collaboration features Garrett's iconic pink jacket in the form of a graphic hoodie. The airliner bag and the pants also feature the pixelated style of the block, enhancing the immersiveness of the collaboration.

Here are all the items and accessories included in the collaboration:

Footwear:

Superstar II x Minecraft Shoes for Kids

Clothing:

Adidas Originals x Minecraft Track Top

Adidas Originals x Minecraft Jacket

Adidas Originals x Minecraft Graphic Tee

Adidas Originals x Minecraft Track Suit Set

Adidas Originals x Minecraft Track Pants

Adidas Originals x Minecraft Graphic Hoodie

Adidas Originals x Minecraft Tee and Short Set

Accessories:

Adidas x Minecraft Classic Airliner Bag

These items can be purchased from the official website and select stores across the globe.

With the A Minecraft Movie just around the corner, Mojang and Warner Bros. are going all out in promoting the first live-action adaptation of the bestselling game. They have partnered with prominent brands such as Oreo, Doritos, and even Fossil.

Also read: All Minecraft movie capes and how to get them

