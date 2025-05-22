Microsoft celebrates Solitaire's 35th anniversary with free Minecraft-themed deck

Microsoft is celebrating 35 years of the popular Solitaire game and application, and as part of the festivities, players will receive a Minecraft-themed deck. This unique theme pack offers an array of designs and styles based on the bestselling sandbox title of all time.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft-themed deck being given away by Microsoft to celebrate Solitaire's 35th anniversary.

Microsoft is giving away a free Minecraft-themed deck to celebrate Solitaire's 35th anniversary

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Microsoft is giving away a free Minecraft-themed deck to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Solitaire, one of the oldest games in the ecosystem. Running since 1990, it has become synonymous with Microsoft devices. Now, as part of the promotions, the company is giving away a unique theme based on the bestselling title of all time.

Players can download the Solitaire game from the Microsoft Store and then click on the deep link to open it on the Solitaire app. Once loaded, they can head into the settings and choose the Minecraft theme. The theme offers players decks of cards featuring popular mobs like the pigs, creepers, and more.

Ad

Additionally, the theme pack adds a custom background in the signature blocky design that complements the theme's overall aesthetic and visual style. Apart from mobs, it also features some of the iconic default characters and skins from the game's universe.

The Minecraft-themed deck solitaire set blends in seamlessly with the existing framework and can be used across various modes, such as classic, Klondike, FreeCell, Spider, and more. Each game will feature the overarching theme of the sandbox title, starting from the background to the cards, and more.

Ad

The Minecraft theme is great for fans who would love to show off their fandom while playing a game of cards. It can be claimed for free and equipped to add a new look to the existing gameplay.

Also read: When's the next big update for Minecraft? Speculations explored

Read our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!