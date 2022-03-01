Minecraft 1.18.2 update patch notes: New features and additions released today

Minecraft's latest 1.18.2 update has been released, and Mojang has provided details about what's new in this version of the game.

While the content changes may not be absurdly massive, there are still more than a few things that players should know about.

Most of the improvements in the new update are related to code changes. These include changes to universal tags, the new placefeature command, as well as functionality for custom modpacks to alter cave generation and add custom structures to a given world.

This provides additional avenues of customization for players who enjoy tweaking and modifying their game to their liking, enhancing the custom content that can be made available online.

Minecraft: Full list of 1.18.2 patch notes

A desert pyramid, showcased by Mojang in their 1.18.2 update page (Image via Minecraft.net)

There are a number of general changes and technical tweaks that are arriving in Minecraft in version 1.18.2. These changes vary and mean different things to different players. However, those who use custom modpacks or commands quite often will welcome these changes substantially. This patch also provides additional support for South Korean users while making the discontinuation of 32-bit support known.

Below, Minecraft players can find a comprehensive list of changes being implemented in version 1.18.2:

General Changes

Minecraft players still running the game on a 32-bit operating system will now receive a warning. This warning will detail that Mojang will begin phasing out support for 32-bit environments, as they are becoming increasingly rare in the PC space.

South Korean localizations have received gameplay timers as well as reminders to take breaks. This is in compliance with the country's gaming guidelines.

Using the number zero as a seed is no longer considered a special case.

Any spaces placed in a seed's input field before or after the numbers will be removed.

Dolphins now have improved navigation towards structures when players feed them.

Ender Chests will no longer be gift-wrapped during Christmas holidays.

Technical Changes

The locate command can now find configured structures such as desert villages or beached shipwrecks instead of simply finding the "village" or "shipwreck" structures broadly.

Locate commands now use a namespaced ID parameter. For example, players can locate "desert_village" by using an underscore. Namespaced IDs allow players to not only use letters and numbers but also symbols such as slashes and underscores.

Both the locate and locate biome commands can now utilize support tags.

Custom structures can now be implemented in custom datapacks.

Custom datapacks can now manipulate the way that caves generate.

Configurable Caves and Structures

The noise generation of caves lost a number of flags, but gained the field "noise_router."

Registries were added for cave density, which can be altered to form caves.

Exploration maps can now have their destination tags configured, changing the destination of a map when found in a loot table. The display name for the map is no longer automatically set.

Universal Tags Update

Tags can now be configured for any registry within registry.json.

The new tags implemented can be found within datapcks.

Some portion of world generation fields can now accept tags in addition to listed elements and IDs.

Some tag fields now require # symbols before a certain ID is inputted.

The New Placefeature Command

The brand-new Placefeature command can place a configured feature at a designated set of coordinates.

The current Placefeature syntax is "/placefeature <id> [pos]"

ID is the configured feature players would like to place.

Pos is the XYZ coordinates of where the feature would like to be placed.

Bug Fixes

Over 100 player-reported bugs have been successfully fixed, and Minecraft's general stability has been improved. A number of crashes have also been successfully addressed.

