Minecraft announces back-to-school merch collection

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 22, 2025 23:11 GMT
Minecraft
Minecraft announces back-to-school collection (Image via X/@Minecraft)

Minecraft has just announced an exclusive back-to-school merch collection, offering a curated set of items for students heading back to school or university. It features items such as bags, bottles, and stationery that students can get their hands on as the holiday season wraps up.

Here's everything you need to know about the back-to-school merch collection by Minecraft.

Minecraft announces curated back-to-school merch collection

Minecraft has just announced a back-to-school merch collection, offering students a chance to get their hands on unique merchandise before they head back to school. The curated collection features an array of items, such as the Enderman backpack, the limited-edition T-shirts, and a wide collection of bags.

The back-to-school collection contains a mix of items based on the popular mobs and iconic entities, as well as products themed on the A Minecraft Movie. Gamers can get their hands on shirts and hats featuring characters like Garrett, the chicken jockey, and the beloved pink sheep.

Apart from clothing items and accessories, the collection also features novelty items such as AirPods cases, laptop sleeves, hats, and more. The back-to-school collection also features unique notebooks and stationery based on Minecraft Education, the popular version tailored for teaching and educational ventures in schools.

The collection is great for fans of the game who want to head back to school or university in style. The items feature modern styles and designs while keeping up with the functionality of daily life, making them the perfect accompaniment for gamers. The collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids also features items such as bento boxes, food containers, and other items perfect for daily activities.

Apart from the collection in the official shop, the developers have also partnered with other brands such as Igloo Coolers and Simple Modern to offer an array of unique products and items based on the bestselling title. The Igloo partnership was revealed earlier this year, featuring unique bottles and coolers that were based on adorable mobs from the franchise.

Also read: Excalibur resource pack guide

Check out our other articles:

Edited by Sayendra Basu
