Minecraft Excalibur resource pack guide

The Minecraft Excalibur resource pack is a unique pack that transforms the vanilla world into a medieval universe. It features an array of custom textures and assets that encapsulate the life and visual aesthetics of the Middle Ages. Apart from that, it also adds a host of custom mobs and experiences.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Excalibur resource pack.

How to install the Minecraft Excalibur resource pack

Here's how you can install the Minecraft Excalibur resource pack (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios/Maffew)

The Minecraft Excalibur resource pack can be installed easily and does not require any additional mods or add-ons. You can simply use it with the base mod to transform the textures and look of the world.

Here's how to install the Minecraft Excalibur resource pack:

Download the Excalibur resource pack from online repositories like Curseforge or Modrinth Once the ZIP file is downloaded, open a new or existing instance of Minecraft Select the Options tab on the home screen. Once opened, head to the tab marked Resource Packs. Click on the button marked Open Pack Folder. Drag and drop your downloaded ZIP file into this folder. Go back to Minecraft and look for the Excalibur resource pack in the list of available packs. Once found, hover over the pack and click the arrow button to apply it to your game. Ensure the pack is above the default Minecraft pack to prevent the native settings from overriding it. You can reorder by clicking the pack's icon to make sure it's on top.

Click 'Done' and head back to the loading screen. You can now jump into a new or existing world and enjoy the transformation into a medieval universe. While you can use it natively, it is recommended to pair the texture pack with Minecraft shaders to create truly immersive gameplay. Simply follow the same instructions while running it on an instance with Iris or Optifine installed.

Features of the Minecraft Excalibur resource pack

The Excalibur resource pack transforms the vanilla world and adds an array of textures based on the Middle Ages (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios/Maffew)

The Excalibur resource pack is a unique pack that transforms the vanilla world into a detailed universe from the Middle Ages. The detailed custom assets replace 99% of all textures in the game, creating a truly immersive visual identity while retaining the default charm. The seamless integration makes it great for medieval roleplay servers and Realms.

The pack features random and alternate textures for many blocks, offering gameplay variations. Apart from this, the 3D block improvements can be noticed in functional blocks such as the smoker, jukebox, enchanting table, and more. The custom font in the pack ties up the experience, offering a realistic slice of the medieval period.

Additionally, the Minecraft Excalibur resource pack also reworks the style and look of many existing mobs to fit the overarching medieval theme. Items like horse armor, doors, and torches have been overhauled to blend in seamlessly with the pack's design. The pack also features many random mobs that add to the unique gameplay experience.

