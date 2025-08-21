What is Wither Storm in Minecraft?

The Wither Storm in Minecraft is a rather unique mob that is considered one of the most powerful entities in the game. A variant of the Wither boss, it features devastating powers with various stages and is a central plot point in the Story mode and the Order of the Stone arc.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wither Storm in Minecraft.

Everything you need to know about the Wither Storm in Minecraft

The Wither Storm in Minecraft was one of the most powerful entities in Story mode (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The Wither Storm in Minecraft is a powerful boss that served as the primary antagonist of the first four episodes of season one of the Story mode. Also known as witherstorm, it was an advanced variant of the regular Wither mob that was constructed with three wither skulls, three soul sand, and a command block in a cross shape.

When the mob was initially spawned, it released a shockwave that pushed players away. The mob followed the commands of its evil creator, Ivor, and dealt a series of devastating damages in a fashion similar to the original wither. While initially within the control of its creator, it eventually gained autonomy and started acting in its interests, destroying anything in its way.

The powerful tractor beams could suck blocks and mobs (Image via Steam/Minecraft Story)

The more blocks it infused with itself, the more powerful it became, eventually gaining purple tractor beams to pull larger chunks of blocks. Through this power, the Wither Storm in Minecraft story mode created an almost impenetrable defense shield around it. Each stage of the mob featured a significant increase in its size and the power of the tentacles, making it a formidable foe.

Due to the command block, the Wither Storm gained powers beyond those of the regular mob. Apart from the regular wither skulls, the mob gained devastating powers such as suction, growth, and the powerful tractor beam. Once it grew big enough, it also developed additional abilities, such as using its tentacles and revivability to protect and regenerate the command block that gave it life.

The Wither Storm dealt devastating damage to players and characters (Image via Steam/Minecraft Story mode)

Apart from this, the Wither Storm in Minecraft also possessed the power of illness infection through wither, similar to the original boss mob. The amulet tracking power of the storm also made it easier to hunt down the order's amulet and chase the members of the Order of the Stone.

The Wither Storm in Minecraft was a part of the now-defunct story mode and is not found in the regular sandbox title. However, the community has created an array of mods to simulate the entity and add it to the game, offering players a chance to experience battling this powerful boss.

