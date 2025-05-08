Minecraft x Igloo collaboration featuring mob-themed backpacks and bottles revealed

A Minecraft x Igloo collaboration has been unveiled, and the unique collection brings consumers an array of mob-themed backpacks, bottles, and coolers. Igloo is a popular brand known for drinkware and coolers, and they have collaborated with an array of franchises and universes. Now, the brand has partnered with the bestselling game of all time to release a unique and limited-edition collection.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Igloo collaboration.

Minecraft x Igloo collaboration featuring unique drinkware and items revealed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has just showcased a unique Minecraft x Igloo collaboration featuring an array of bottles, drinkware, and coolers based on some of the most popular mobs and items from the Minecraft universe.

The themed lineup features bottles, coolers, and bags that feature iconic designs and mobs like creepers, villagers, endermen, and even the pig. The signature block-shaped design adds to the aesthetic of the collection, making them a great collectible for fans who yearn for the mines.

Ad

Here are all the items released as part of the Igloo collaboration with Minecraft:

Minecraft Creeper Glow in the Dark 20 Oz Bottle: $24.99

Minecraft Creeper 8-Can Crossbody Cooler: $34.99

Minecraft Grass Block 16 Oz Can: $19.99

Minecraft Villager 20-Can Backpack: $49.99

Minecraft Creeper Little Playmate 7 Qt Cooler: $44.99

Minecraft Creeper 16 Oz Can: $19.99

Minecraft Creeper Square Lunch Cooler Bag: $29.99

Minecraft Enderman 16 Oz Can: $19.99

Minecraft Enderman Little Playmate 7 Qt Cooler: $44.99

Minecraft Enderman Square Lunch Cooler Bag: $29.99

Minecraft Pig 16 Oz Can: $19.99

Minecraft Pig Little Playmate 7 Qt Cooler: $44.99

Minecraft Pig Square Lunch Cooler Bag: $29.99

Minecraft Mystery Box Little Playmate 7: $74.99

Ad

Additionally, the Minecraft x Igloo collaboration also features a limited-edition Mystery Box Little Playmate 7 that gives consumers one of four unique designs, making it a great item for collectors. With just 150 pieces in stock, it is up for grabs for fans.

Mojang has collaborated with some of the biggest brands like Oreo, Doritos, and even luxury brand Fossil, so it comes as no surprise that a popular brand like Igloo joins the ever-expanding legion of collaborations and partnerships.

Ad

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!