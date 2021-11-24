Minecraft Black Friday Sale 2021: Date, time, deals, free skins, and more

This year, the Minecraft Marketplace is holding its annual "Block Friday" sale from Tuesday, November 23, 10 AM PST – November 30, 10 AM PST. Also, various game stores like the PlayStation Store, Epic Games, the Microsoft Store, and Battle.net among other platforms have already started announcing their deals and discounted content for Black Friday 2021.

Black Friday is an event that takes place across the world. The event usually takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the USA, when a plethora of stores all around the world offer their products at steep discounts. Black Friday is one of the most anticipated events of the year, especially for gamers looking to buy equipment and games at discounted prices.

Black Friday sale 2021: Everything players need to know about Minecraft discounts

Steve Clarke, Writer

November 24, 2021 at 03:32AM (UTC+09:00)

blogs.windows.com/windowsexperie… Block Friday Sale now underway in Minecraft Marketplace

Minecraft’s Block Friday works in such a way that, each day, three items are displayed that have their price discounted by 75%. These may be maps, skin packs, texture packs, mash-up packs, maps or mini-games. The skin pack, which is free this year, is the Cozy Animals skin pack by 57digital.

There are also a plethora of deals available on various websites for Minecraft and its various versions and spin-off games, like Minecraft Dungeons. The following deals are currently available for Minecraft in the following stores:

CD Keys.com

Minecraft: Xbox One is available for $13.69 with a cool 54% discount.

Minecraft: Java Edition can be picked up for $20.49, which is a 35% discount.

Minecraft Dungeons: Xbox One can be picked up for $18.49 with a 10% discount.

G2A

Minecraft (Xbox One) can be picked up for €12.8.

Minecraft: Story Mode for PC can be picked up for €27.95.

Minecraft: Story Mode for PS4 can be picked up for €22.98.

Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition can be picked up for €17.14.

Minecraft: Starter Pack for Xbox One can be picked up for €6.72.

Apart from game copies, players can also buy Minecraft Lego sets at discounted prices

Minecraft has many Lego sets (Image via Storm Motion on YouTube)

LEGO Minecraft — The First Adventure (542 pieces): $59 on Amazon and Best Buy, 16% off

LEGO Minecraft — Redstone Battle (504 pieces): $32 on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, 20% off

LEGO Minecraft — End Battle (222 pieces): $16 on Amazon and Walmart, 20% off

LEGO Minecraft — Blaze Bridge (372 pieces): $24 on Amazon and Walmart, 20% off

LEGO Minecraft — Pillager Outpost (303 pieces): $24 on Amazon and Walmart, 20% off

The Minecraft Block Friday sale 2021 has its early deals coming in right now, with more on the way, as the week progresses. According to reports, Walmart, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Kohl's and JCPenneystores will open at 5 am on Friday, while Macy's opens at 6 a.m. and Target will open at 7 a.m. Players can physically pick up some juicy Minecraft deals during that time.

