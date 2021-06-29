Minecraft Redditor showcases incredibly realistic terrain generation

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/SeramicYT has recently showcased the Simplex Terrain Generation mod, which is absolutely stunning. This mod completely overhauls the terrain generation of Minecraft, giving it a more realistic touch. And it seems to make every biome look picture-perfect.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) provides the Minecraft Reddit with an amazing movie that showcases some of the beautiful terrain generation found in the Simplex Generation mod. The link to the mod can be found here. However, players must download and run it on a Forge instance of Minecraft.

Redditor showcases realistic terrain generation in Minecraft

The post

A massive lake with a mountain in the background (Image via u/SeramicYT on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP coming into a clearing in the trees, which reveals a gorgeous biome. It is unclear what the name of the biome is, but one could say it looks like a plains biome on steroids.

The movie then cuts to other amazing shots, such as a massive canyon and a relaxing lake (seen above). The lake, in particular, is quite beautiful as Minecraft lacks large lakes with mountains nearby for some reason.

More notable mentions are the swamp and canyon biomes. The swamp biome is completely revamped in this mod and features large hills and narrow water passages.

While the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update will add some amazing terrain generation, the Simplex generation mod may take the cake. It is still unclear what the new Minecraft update will bring in terms of terrain generation. However, some of the additions that were revealed were quite similar to some of the shots shown in this post.

Reactions

Due to the beautiful nature of this post, the mod movie garnered a solid 3.4 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Redditors had a lot to say about the Simplex generation mod.

'Twas a great shot (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft Redditors were extremely impressed by the opening shot, which was an amazing way to introduce this mod to the masses.

The shot of the player exiting the clearing to reveal a beautiful lush biome with a massive mountain next to it was quite alluring. It likely resulted in most Redditors continuing to watch the movie.

(Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor questions why this terrain generation hasn't already been implemented into Minecraft.

Luckily, the upcoming 1.18 update will be adding some similar features to this mod, which is great news for those who want a more attractive Overworld.

Some decent points here (Image via Reddit)

It is true that this mod may not be quite the most efficient gameplay style for some. It features massive biomes that are not as traversable as the smaller, more compact biomes.

The mod does allow for more beautiful views. However, the render distance will need to be increased.

Indeed (Image via Reddit)

The Simplex generator mod will certainly put even the strongest of PCs to the task if the player wants to increase the render distance.

Players are recommended to pair this mod with Optifine, which is another mod known to increase FPS.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

