Minecraft snapshot 23w06a patch notes: Everything you need to know

Minecraft has seen numerous updates since its initial release in 2011. These updates bring a range of new features to the game. They help keep the title fresh and exciting by providing players with new challenges and opportunities for exploration and creativity.

Minecraft updates are also helpful in terms of fixing bugs and improving performance. Mojang's sandbox sensation is a complex game with millions of players, so performance issues are bound to arise. The development team works tirelessly to address these issues, and regular updates help keep the game running smoothly.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime Here's snapshot 23w06a with new Display entities, data driven damage types and a damage command! minecraft.net/en-us/article/… Here's snapshot 23w06a with new Display entities, data driven damage types and a damage command! minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Minecraft snapshots are pre-release game versions that are made available to the public for testing purposes. They allow players to try out new features and changes before they are officially released in a major update.

Snapshots are released frequently and provide a glimpse into the game's future, allowing players to see what's coming next. A new snapshot, version 23w06a, has just been released, and it comes with a few new commands and some other changes.

Major changes made in Minecraft 23w06a Java Edition snapshot

The Minecraft 23w06a Java Edition snapshot comes with a handful of changes. Some of them are listed below:

While playing a music disc, a note particle is emitted by jukeboxes. This change has been made to match Bedrock Edition.

A great new accessibility feature has been added. Now, players will get to choose how much the camera will shake when the player sustains damage.

A tooltip has been added to the keybind screen. It specifies which keybinds are conflicting.

Create New World screen has been updated

The world creation screen in snapshot 23w06a (Image via Mojang)

The iconic Create New World screen has been updated. Here are the patch notes for the change:

Tabs can be switched with the keyboard By pressing Ctrl+Tab and Ctrl+Shift+Tab.

Players can also access specific tabs by pressing Ctrl+Tab Number.

A screen has been added that simplifies the process of enabling or disabling experimental features.

Creative menu

A useful change has been made to the creative menu of Minecraft: Painting variants. Players who enjoy building in the creative gamemode can take advantage of this while decorating their base.

Here are the patch notes for the change:

Painting variants have been added to the creative menu.

Paintings with pre-defined variants will now display the author and title in the description when hovered over.

Main technical changes

Snapshot 23w06a introduces quite a few technical changes, including new commands. Here are the major technical changes made in the snapshot:

A damage command has been added to apply damage to entities.

A new command called execute summon has been added. It allows the player to customize a newly spawned mob.

A group of entities to display items, blocks, and texts has been added

Display entities have been added for the flexible display of blocks, items, and texts.

Readers can check out the rest of the patch notes on the official Minecraft website.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes