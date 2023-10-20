Minecraft Spookyfest has returned with freebies for Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends players have received some free goodies courtesy of Mojang as the developer heralds the Halloween season with its yearly Spookyfest. To help get fans into the spooky tidings of Fall, the compnay debuted free content on the Legends Marketplace on October 19, 2023, for players to utilize as they wish. The studio also added a few freebies for Bedrock Edition.

Additionally, Mojang debuted an all-new Lost Legend & Myth for Minecraft Legends that was previously alluded to earlier in October. This free update provides a new challenge for heroes to undertake, which will reward them with a free player skin upon their victory.

Since many Minecraft Legends fans are curious about the new content making its way to the game, it seems like a good time to review it.

What free content was added to Minecraft Legends for Spookyfest?

The Bony Brawler skin has been introduced to the Minecraft Legends Marketplace (Image via Mojang)

Plenty of content was announced for Spookyfest across multiple Minecraft titles, but Legends, in particular, received two free additions with the potential to snag a third if players can complete the Lost Legend that was just introduced. While the latter has been seen before via the Lost Legends Mode, it's certainly worth including.

As of Spookyfest and the October 19 blog post by Mojang, Legends players can access the following for free:

Bony Brawler skin - A menacing skeletal hero skin featuring a black and red color scheme, can be downloaded via the Legends Marketplace.

- A menacing skeletal hero skin featuring a black and red color scheme, can be downloaded via the Legends Marketplace. Lost Legend: Creeper Clash - October's new Lost Legend, which can be accessed from the main menu. Players must destroy all piglin structures within the time limit, but they gain increased time and resource caps with each piglin structure destroyed.

- October's new Lost Legend, which can be accessed from the main menu. Players must destroy all piglin structures within the time limit, but they gain increased time and resource caps with each piglin structure destroyed. Spooky Swathe skin - The free skin provided for beating Creeper Clash cannot be accessed via the Legends Marketplace, so beating the new Lost Legend is the only way to obtain it.

Legends skins debut in a new Bedrock Edition skin pack (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the new content provided for Minecraft Legends, players can snag some spooky skins based on the strategy game for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This comes courtesy of the Legends Hero Skin Pack, which can currently be downloaded free of charge from the Minecraft Marketplace. It includes the Bony Brawler and the four default hero skins seen in Legends.

With all of these new inclusions, fans should have a little more incentive to enjoy the Halloween season throughout the Minecraft franchise. Time will tell if Mojang has more in store before October ends.