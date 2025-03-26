New Minecraft Bedrock preview has no happy ghasts, but flat worlds are finally here

The 1.21.80.22 Minecraft Bedrock preview is out now, days after the major roadmap for 2025 was announced. Naturally, players expected the adorable happy ghast to make its debut. Instead, the update finally added flat worlds, a popular feature that has been present in the game's Java edition for a while. This much-awaited feature will allow players to craft exquisite builds and structures with relative ease.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of flat worlds with the latest Minecraft Bedrock preview.

Latest Minecraft Bedrock preview finally adds flat worlds to the game

The latest Minecraft Bedrock preview adds eight new flat world presets for players to enjoy (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The latest 1.21.80.22 Minecraft Bedrock preview finally adds flat worlds, a much-requested feature that was missing from the Bedrock edition of the game. As part of the update, players can now craft an array of flat worlds in the game and even choose from a list of presets for the same.

Here are the presets for flat worlds added with the latest Minecraft preview:

Classic Flat

Tunnelers' Dream

Water World

Overworld

Snowy Kingdom

Bottomless Pit

Desert

Redstone Ready

Apart from this, the developers have stated that they will work in conjunction with the community to develop the future of flat worlds. Players can share their feedback regarding the feature on the game's official portal. Additionally, the developers have stated that more presets are coming, including the legendary Void.

Players can now select the flat world preset in the Advanced tab of the Create New World screen while trying out this experimental build. The addition of flat worlds to Minecraft Bedrock takes the edition one step closer in terms of parity with the Java version of the game.

With the summer game drop rumored to arrive in a few months (if the latest leaks are to be believed), players can expect this much-awaited feature to be added as part of that update. These presets are a great asset for players who love experimenting with farms or crafting mega builds to test the limits of Redstone in Mojang's sandbox experience.

Also read: Minecraft dried ghasts, ghastlings, and happy ghasts: All you need to know

