“Technoblade is the coolest”: Minecraft fame TommyInnit reveals how Dream SMP changed his life

Minecraft fame TommyInnit revealed earlier today, August 6, how Dream SMP completely changed his life for the better. Dedicating an entire YouTube video to the server, the 18-year-old creator opened up about his self-esteem issues and Dream SMP helping him make it to the top and even giving him the ultimate opportunity to interact with his hero, Technoblade.

TommyInnit is currently one of the most successful streamers in the gaming landscape, racking up over 11.3 million subscribers on YouTube alone. His unprecedented rise to popularity and recognition began after he joined Dream's beloved Minecraft server way back in 2020 at the age of 16, and the rest is history.

TommyInnit opens up about his early struggles and how it all change after joining Dream SMP

Minecraft sensation TommyInnit posted a dedicated heartfelt YouTube video on his main channel titled "How Dream SMP Changed My Life." After opening up about his issues, the streaming phenomenon talked about his life after joining Dream SMP and how it holds a special place in his life, especially as it gave him the opportunity to meet Technoblade, saying:

"I had no confidence at the beginning of the SMP. I didn’t like how I looked or how I sounded. But, this SMP, you, all taught me it was okay to just be me. That enough. The Dream SMP was the perfect storm of everything I could ever want, and it made me happier than I could ever want."

Other than this, TommyInnit even called out several incredible streamers and Minecraft legends he got to work with after being an integral part of the server. However, one of the most iconic moments of his life would be meeting the late Minecraft streamer and popular YouTuber Technoblade.

Expressing his love and respect towards "The King of Minecraft community," Tommy offered a touching tribute. Sharing some details regarding the day he met his icon, the British streamer noted:

"Technoblade is the coolest f**king person I’ve ever known. I remember the morning he added me on Discord, I was walking to school in the freezing cold, hands shaking… but it didn’t matter because I was meeting Technoblade, the king of the Minecraft community.”

Fans react to viral video

As expected, as soon as the video was made public, several fans, followers, and even streamers jumped in to provide their take on Dream's Minecraft server. The majority of the commenters talked about Technoblade's contributions to the Minecraft community and how well TommyInnit described his streaming journey.

At the time of writing, the video has already crossed over 1.9 million views. Suffice to say that viewers loved every bit of it. Here's what fans had to say regarding the viral video:

Although there have been many high and low points for the server itself, it has helped several Minecraft players and streamers get the recognition they deserve in the gaming community. Dream's popular Minecraft server best days may be behind, but it seems like it will remain an integral part of the Minecraft society, majorly helping the careers of numerous streamers and creators to skyrocket.

