  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Next Minecraft Live 2025 date announced

Next Minecraft Live 2025 date announced

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Sep 10, 2025 17:01 GMT
Minecraft Live 2025 date announced
The date for the next Minecraft Live 2025 has been announced (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang has just announced the date of the next Minecraft Live 2025, and players are excited. These live events lay out the roadmap of upcoming updates and give players a sneak peek at all major updates and changes that the developers have in mind. Apart from the changes, it will also reveal details about the upcoming The Copper Age game drop.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the next Minecraft Live 2025.

sk promotional banner

When is the next Minecraft Live 2025?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has just announced that the next Minecraft Live is set to take place on September 27, 2025. This will be the second and final Live event for 2025, so it comes as no surprise that players are excited. Apart from an array of new features and changes, players can expect updates and a timeline for the Copper Age update.

Also read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age update

What time is the next Minecraft Live 2025?

The next Live event is on September 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)
The next Live event is on September 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

The next Minecraft Live 2025 is set to begin at 7 PM CEST/10 AM PDT on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The much-awaited event will provide information about the upcoming Copper Age game drop as well as give players a sneak peek at what to expect next.

Ad

Here's the timing of next Minecraft Live across major time zones:

America

  • PT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 am
  • ET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pm

Europe

  • CEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pm
  • BST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pm
  • UTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pm

Asia

  • IST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pm
  • CST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 am
  • KST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 am

Australia / Oceania

  • AEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 am
  • NZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 am
Ad

Also read: 5 things you can do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age update

How to watch the next Minecraft Live 2025

You can watch the next Minecraft Live 2025 on the official website and various streaming platforms (Image via Minecraft.net)
You can watch the next Minecraft Live 2025 on the official website and various streaming platforms (Image via Minecraft.net)

You can watch this year's final Minecraft Live by visiting the official website (minecraft.net/live) as well as via YouTube and Twitch, and TikTok at 7 PM CEST on September 27, 2025. The event will also be available later on multiple platforms for those who might miss the stream.

Ad

Also read: Are copper equipment worth crafting in Minecraft?

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications