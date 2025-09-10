Next Minecraft Live 2025 date announced

Mojang has just announced the date of the next Minecraft Live 2025, and players are excited. These live events lay out the roadmap of upcoming updates and give players a sneak peek at all major updates and changes that the developers have in mind. Apart from the changes, it will also reveal details about the upcoming The Copper Age game drop.Here's everything you need to know about the next Minecraft Live 2025.When is the next Minecraft Live 2025?Mojang has just announced that the next Minecraft Live is set to take place on September 27, 2025. This will be the second and final Live event for 2025, so it comes as no surprise that players are excited. Apart from an array of new features and changes, players can expect updates and a timeline for the Copper Age update.Also read: All new crafting recipes in Minecraft The Copper Age updateWhat time is the next Minecraft Live 2025?The next Live event is on September 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)The next Minecraft Live 2025 is set to begin at 7 PM CEST/10 AM PDT on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The much-awaited event will provide information about the upcoming Copper Age game drop as well as give players a sneak peek at what to expect next.Here's the timing of next Minecraft Live across major time zones:AmericaPT (Pacific Time): Saturday, September 27, 10:00 amET (Eastern Time): Saturday, September 27, 1:00 pmEuropeCEST (Central Europe, summer): Saturday, September 27, 7:00 pmBST (UK, summer): Saturday, September 27, 6:00 pmUTC/GMT: Saturday, September 27, 5:00 pmAsiaIST (India): Saturday, September 27, 10:30 pmCST (China) / SGT (Singapore): Sunday, September 28, 1:00 amKST (Korea) / JST (Japan): Sunday, September 28, 2:00 amAustralia / OceaniaAEST (Australia East, winter): Sunday, September 28, 3:00 amNZST (New Zealand, winter): Sunday, September 28, 5:00 amAlso read: 5 things you can do while waiting for Minecraft The Copper Age updateHow to watch the next Minecraft Live 2025You can watch the next Minecraft Live 2025 on the official website and various streaming platforms (Image via Minecraft.net)You can watch this year's final Minecraft Live by visiting the official website (minecraft.net/live) as well as via YouTube and Twitch, and TikTok at 7 PM CEST on September 27, 2025. The event will also be available later on multiple platforms for those who might miss the stream.Also read: Are copper equipment worth crafting in Minecraft?Check out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modCool ways to use shelves in MinecraftHow to get boss mob spawn eggsHow to sort items using a copper golem4 best Minecraft mods to bring mobs to lifeAll Minecraft fishing enchantments explained