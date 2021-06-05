Offline TV's New Minecraft Server: Start date, members, and more

The official reboot of Offline TV's Minecraft Server launched on June 2nd, 2021.

Offline TV ("OTV") is an online group of content creators, founded by William "Scarra" Li, and Chris Chan who was his manager at the time, in 2017. Its current members, including the group's founder, are; Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Lily "LilyPichu" Ki, Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng, Michael Reeves, and Brodin Platt.

Offline TV had a whitelisted server in the past. However, it died off sometime in late 2020 for unknown reasons. On May 30th, 2021 Disguised Toast announced the successor to the original server through a tweet on his main account.

OTV Minecraft Server coming back:

- June 2nd, 12PM PST launch time

- Initial invite list of around 40 players

- New players invited on a weekly basis

- Aiming for a vanilla experience with mods for cosmetics and progression

- Land buying (pay diamonds to expand your land) — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 30, 2021

The goal seems to be to produce a much more vanilla working experience on the server, with mods strictly being used to quicken progression and enhance cosmetic value in-game. This is a bit different than how their previous modded server ran.

Original Offline TV Minecraft Server

Originally, Offline TV's Minecraft Server was modded. It utilized BaboAbe's FTB Revelations modpack in-game. The modpack adds a bunch of features to the in-game experience, as compared to the reboot's simple progression and cosmetic enhancement approach.

There were two unofficial "seasons" of the previous heavily modded Offline TV Minecraft Server, as a new world had to be created when Disguised Toast blew up the old world on the server. There was a single "unofficial" successor to the original server after it began to die called OTV Rust. However, this idea didn't take off.

This first modded server was one of the biggest at the time. It had a range of streamers actively playing, with some popular ones hopping on for a short amount of time:

BaboAbe

Scarra

Pokimane

LilyPichu

Disguised Toast

Michael Reeves

Natsumii

Sykkuno

Brodin

Yvonnie

Valkyrae

Fuslie

Edison Park

PeterparkTV

Masayoshi

Karl Jacobs

TommyInnit

Smajor

Who will be playing on the new Offline TV Minecraft Server?

Since the new whitelisted server is brand new, it only launched a few days ago on June 2nd, 2021. It's difficult to say exactly who will be invited, or who has already made the cut on the guest list and has simply yet to join and stream.

Disguised Toast stated in his original announcement of the new server that the initial guest list had about 40 creators on it. He also mentioned new weekly invites, so we'll have to wait and see which new faces appear on the server this Monday, June 7th, 2021.

So far, the participants that have been seen on the new Offline TV Minecraft Server are:

Disguised Toast

Sykuno

Scarra

BaboAbe

LilyPichu

Pokimane

Fuslie

Yvonnie

PeterParkTV

XChocobars

Valkyrae

Starsmitten

Sleepy

hJune

Voyboy

Kkatamina

BoxBox

Natsumii

Masayoshi

Michaelreeves

AriaSaki

Ottomated

Brofain

5uppp

itsHafu

When asked whether he would be inviting smaller streamers to the server for exposure. Offline TV's Disguised Toast stated;

"Do you want me to invite streamers that are small, purely based on the fact that they are small? Go fuck yourself! This isn’t charity. I’m not doing handouts here."

He further vocalized and explained his position, stating;

“Small streamers are generally small because they are bad streamers. And that’s why they’re not getting big. There are streamers who have potential. And I would love to give them a chance. But they’re getting a chance not because they are small, but because they have potential.”

“If your credentials to get into the Minecraft Server is that you are small: HELL NO! HELL NO! And the audacity of people asking...”

“We will invite streamers that we think are good, and it doesn’t matter if they are big or small.”

Disguised Toast, then, details the grand undertaking that choosing which creators get invited to the Offline TV Minecraft Server has been;

“There are 100 people asking for invites, and they all have a thousand viewers. I can’t skip all those people.”

