7 rarest biomes in Minecraft 1.20

The developers at Mojang release a major Minecraft update annually with a few game-changing features, sometimes coupled with quality-of-life improvements. Recently, the much-anticipated 1.20 Trails & Tales update was released for all platforms, allowing players to relive their survival days with new features. Minecraft is a sandbox game that features an immensely diverse open world with numerous biomes.

All the biomes in Minecraft have unique geographical features, such as terrain shapes or blocks. Players will encounter different biomes in the extensively explored dimensions: the Overworld and the Nether.

Hard to find biomes in Minecraft 1.20

Because Minecraft includes multiple biomes, some are rarer than others. This article lists the seven rarest biomes present in version 1.20.

7) Old growth taiga biome

Tall taiga trees (Image via Mojang)

This biome has features identical to the regular taiga biomes, with the much taller trees being the most notable difference. The biome has two variants of its own, each with different shapes of trees. For those looking to build wooden structures with an overall dark color scheme, a large old growth taiga biome is a must-visit.

6) Windswept savanna biome

A small windswept savanna biome (Image via Mojang)

Previously known as shattered savanna, the windswept savannas are beloved by the community. This biome features broken and floating islands, creating a sense of the world coming to an end. Many players thoroughly enjoy this apocalyptic atmosphere.

5) Ice spikes

Ice spikes are really cool (Image via Mojang)

The ice spikes biome is unlike any other biome in the game. It showcases a combination of snow and numerous ice spikes protruding from the snowy landscape. Exploring it offers one a unique and visually striking experience. However, settling down in this biome is not recommended, as it lacks a significant amount of naturally occurring vegetation or structures.

4) Snowy beach

A snowy beach next to snowy plains biome (Image via Mojang)

One of the hardest biomes to locate on this list is the snowy beach biome. It is characterized by sandy shores next to the ocean, some of which are covered with snow. Snowy beaches are usually found adjacent to another snowy biome, giving the impression that the snow from that biome extends onto the beach.

Although uncommon, this biome offers significantly fewer resources and features than others on the list.

3) Bamboo Jungle biome

A bamboo jungle biome (Image via Mojang)

This is the ideal location for players to breed pandas if they can find one. Bamboo jungles are an uncommon variant of the already rare jungle biome. As the name suggests, it boasts an abundance of naturally grown bamboo alongside other natural sources and resources typically found in a jungle.

Exploring the bamboo jungle offers a unique experience due to the high density of trees. Players may even encounter parrots. It is the perfect environment to construct a tree house in Minecraft.

2) Badlands or Mesa biome

An eroded badlands biome (Image via Mojang)

The badlands is one of the most visually distinct places to explore, with its terrain composed of terracotta blocks in various colors. This biome is difficult to find and has an even rarer variant, eroded badlands, where the terrain features narrow pyramidical structures made of terracotta and occasionally stone blocks rising from the ground.

1) Mushroom fields biome or mushroom island

Mushroom island biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The mushroom biome is popular among expert Minecraft players due to its unique features. It is an ideal location for constructing structures they wish to be left undisturbed, as no hostile mobs can spawn on the mushroom islands.

While exploring this biome, players will also encounter a rare variant of cow mobs called mooshrooms. These mobs behave similarly to regular cows but provide mushroom stew instead of milk.

