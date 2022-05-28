Redditor shows all the new blocks and items coming in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

As Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update inches closer to release, players from all over the globe are getting more excited. The community is booming with discussions and talks about the next update. This can also be seen on the popular Minecraft Reddit page, where millions of players flock every day.

Recently, a Redditor by the name u/RedAdventurer11 posted a photo of an organised chest where they showcased all the new blocks and items that will be added to the Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. The assortment of all the items and blocks looked clean, as they were organised according to type.

The chest contains Mud blocks, Mangrove blocks, Boat with Chest items, Frog and Tadpole related items, Goat horns, Sculk blocks, Echo Shards, Recovery Compass, Disc fragments and disc, Swift Sneak Enchantment, and spawn eggs for all the mobs.

Redditors express excitement about upcoming Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update features

This post was highly appreciated on the Reddit page simply because players get to see how many items and blocks have been added to this one update. Since everyone is talking about Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, this post instantly blew up. Within a day, the post received over 17 thousand upvotes and over 900 comments.

People discussed the new non-mob entity, Boat with Chest. They talked about how the item will be of great use for players who do not have an Elytra and want to explore the world without filling their inventory quickly. Some redstone enthusiasts pointed out how the item will be of great help in making some contraptions, since the hitbox of the entity is quite big.

On the other hand, Redditors in the comments expressed their sorrow towards certain features and mobs that will not be released in this update. The absence of mobs like Copper Golem and Fireflies is still mourned by some in the community.

People were also excited about the revamped Birch Forest Biome, but it will not be released in Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update.

Despite several items being added to this update, some redditors speculate that many items may not have much use in the game. They mentioned items like echo shards and goat horns, which can only be used in one way.

The replies stated how existing items and blocks, like fletching table, also has only one use.

Redditors also talked about the release date announcement of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update

The comments on the original posted also discussed the release date of the upcoming update. One redditor commented on how the update will be released on June 7. As not all players keep tabs on all the news about the sandbox game, they appreciated the update.

Overall, there were hundreds of comments discussing different aspects of the update, some positive, some negative. The post stirred up long threads of discussions amongst players regarding the next phase of the sandbox game. The post is still going strong as people are flocking to it in droves.

