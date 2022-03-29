Stormlander in Minecraft Dungeons: Where to find it, how to get it, and more

Minecraft Dungeons has many varied sets of weapons and armor for players to collect. From trusty daggers all the way up to massive anchors, players can wield numerous weapons and cast spells and abilities to vanquish their foes.

Strong weapons such as the unique great hammer, Stormlander, can help players progress further in the game. Here is how players can find one in the game, upgrade it and use it to its fullest potential.

How players can obtain Stormlander in Minecraft dungeons and where to farm them

Weapons in Minecraft Dungeons can be separated into a few different categories. While they can be classified by different weapon types, such as axes, daggers, and great hammers, they can also be classified with respect to weapon rarities.

The four weapon rarities are common, uncommon, gilded, and unique. Stormlander is a unique great hammer, but it can also become gilded, which will earn it additional weapon effects.

What does Stormlander do?

Stormlander is the unique great hammer that players can find in a few different locations in Minecraft Dungeons. It boasts high damage numbers but has a very slow attack speed and is based on Thor's hammer, Mjolnir.

It makes up for this with a large attack radius. It also intrinsically has the ability called Thundering, which has a 30% chance to deal a lightning strike to its foes.

Players can also enchant Stormlander with up to 3 other enchantments

Stormlander can also roll with slots for three additional enchantments. Players can use their enchantment points to unlock powerful enchantments for their Stormlander.

Recommended enchantments for Stormlander are Gravity, to pull more foes into the center for easy damage, Void Strike for high stacking damage, and Critical Hit for even higher damage numbers which can devastate groups.

Where can players find the Stormlander?

There are a few different places where players can obtain the Stormlander. The first place players should look is at the merchants in the Camp.

The Luxury Merchant and Mystery Merchant both have a chance to sell the Stormlander and will sell it to the player in exchange for Emeralds. The Piglin Merchant will appear after players complete an Ancient Hunt and can sell the player a Gilded Stormlander for gold.

What missions should players run to get Stormlander?

There are a few different missions that players can farm in order to have a better chance of getting Stormlander. The way loot works in Minecraft Dungeons is that a piece of loot has to be on the loot table for the specific level the player is running. The following is a list of all the levels that have Stormlander listed on the loot table:

Fiery Forge

Obsidian Pinnacle (Adventure)

Underhalls

Overgrown Temple

Abyssal Monument

The best strategy is running a level and then checking the merchants

When farming any piece of loot in Minecraft Dungeons, the best strategy is to check the merchants and then run a level that the Stormlander can drop on.

If it doesn't drop, the game will return the player back to Camp, where they can check with the vendor to see if the Stormlander is in stock. Players can repeat this after every level, and the vendor's stock refreshes every time, doubling the player's chances.

Once the player has the Stormlander, they can upgrade it

The good thing about Minecraft Dungeons is that once players obtain a quality Unique item they want to keep, they can always upgrade it once they begin to out-level it.

To do this, players simply need to go to the blacksmith and pay their fee. Players must complete three levels without the item at the difficulty the game tells them to. Once this is completed, the player's item will be upgraded.

