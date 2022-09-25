5 best Minecraft Championships (MCC) players of all time

Minecraft Championship is a multiplayer event that brings 40 of the community’s largest names together on 10 teams of four to compete against each other in team-based minigames to see who the best of the best genuinely are.

There have been many competitors over the Minecraft Championship's history since each event has 40 players. This begs the question: which of these competitors are truly the best of the best?

Best Minecraft Championship players in the event's history

5) Illumina

Illumina has been playing in MCC since MCC 12. Over the dozen events, both canon and non-canon, he has participated in, and he has won twice. These victories were in MCC 13 and MCC Pride 21. He has also made it to dodge bolt another three times, in MCC 17, MCC 18, and MCC 20, but did not manage to win.

However, where Illumina shows his strength as a competitor is in his placements. Of his dozen MCC appearances, nine have ended with him being in the top five players for an individual score, making him an incredible addition to any team.

4) Smajor1995

Smajor1995 is one of the original competitors of the Minecraft Championship. He is also the official co-organizer of the event alongside Noxite. He has played in every single event, both canon and non-canon, except for MCC R.

He has won four canon events: MCC 3, MCC 5, MCC 14, and MCC 18. He has also made it to dodgebolt another five times, but his teams could not secure any of these victories. This puts Smajor in second place for most total wins, behind the triple threat combo of Hbomb94, Sapnap, and Dream.

3) Hbomb94

Hbomb94 is one of MCC’s original 40 players and the first of three very similar MCC competitors. He has a total of five different canon victories: MCC 2, MCC 7, MCC 9, MCC 14, and MCC 20.

He has also made it to dodgebolt four additional times, one of the most of any players, but was unable to claim overall victory alongside his teammates. Hbomb94 also has five top-five individual player rankings to his name.

2) Sapnap

Sapnap is the middle ground of the top three players, hence his placement in spot two. While his number of canon victories is the same as Hbomb94 and Dream, five occurred in MCC 11, MCC 15, MCC 18, MCC 19, and MCC 21. Sapnap has nine top three individual player rankings, proving his worth as a teammate repeatedly.

Where Sapnap pulls ahead of Hbomb94, however, is in non-canon victories, where Sapnap has a single victory, bringing him to six total victories. This non-canon win was during MCC All-Stars, alongside Dream.

1) Dream

Dream is by far the best player in Minecraft Championship history. While on the first view, he seems to have roughly the same skill level as Hbomb94 and Sapnap, who he is tied with for canon victories, the story changes once one considers non-canon events and individual placements.

His whopping five canon victories: MCC 8, MCC 11, MCC 15, MCC 16, and MCC 24, is increased to seven when considering the non-canon events, of which Dream has won MCC All-Stars and MCC Pride 22. Dream also has 10 different top three individual player placements when considering both canon and non-canon events.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

