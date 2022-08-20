Top 5 insane Minecraft creations from Reddit

Minecraft is a bastion of creativity. Due to the game’s open-ended nature, players can do anything or build anything they put their minds to. They have created absolutely behemoth builds over the years, demonstrating beauty and scale to put the naturally generating structures in the game to shame.

The Minecraft subreddit is one of the most popular places to share these creations. Five of the best builds that have ever been posted here are detailed below so readers can check them out for themselves.

Five of the most impressive creations in Minecraft subreddit history

5) Manhattan on Switch

This is the most recent post featured on this list by a long shot. However, it has to make an appearance for the sheer scale of the build.

User u/DepartmentOwn9665 has been using Google maps and their memory to recreate all of Manhattan within the Minecraft Bedrock release on the Nintendo Switch. Their console choice makes it even more impressive, as the console is known for performance issues.

The only thing keeping this build from being higher up the list is that the build is not completed yet, and will not be for quite a long time due to how large the scale of the project is. However, if the OP can finish the project, it will undoubtedly be one of the best in the game’s history.

4) Final pyramid

This build is a truly massive pyramid that is several hundred blocks tall. It is a genuinely momentous build, breaking into the clouds, marking the gamer’s dominance and control over the vast desert biome it was made in.

There is beautiful detailing work down on the corners, the tip, and the entrances, along with aesthetically matching orange accents.

The biggest thing keeping this build in the number four spot instead of higher up is the limited block pallet, mostly sand, with orange accents. Additionally, FallenQsnow reveals in the comments of the post that the interior is not utilized for anything, making it a landmark more than any other useful kind of build.

3) Steepest possible staircase

This is not a build in the same style as the others on the list. It is not a big build, intending to show how far players can push the game’s art style.

Instead, this build takes advantage of several blocks and materials in the game to demonstrate the shallowest possible staircase users can use to travel four blocks vertically.

This design, by u/nowitscleanandheavy, can fit a staircase made up of a chest, trapdoor, bell, and mostly eaten cake, among other things, all stacked on top of each other to allow gamers to travel upwards using only a one-block deep staircase.

2) Hidden survival base

This post demonstrates a super unique design for a hidden base. The original poster, u/RiuFukazawa, swims into an underwater ravine and punches what seems to be a random natural redstone ore.

However, this sends a signal to the base’s secret door, causing it to open. It leads to another, smaller, underwater cave.

This second portion has areas that players can swim out of into the actual base itself. It includes everything they could need, including labeled chest storage and shulker box storage, an enchanting setup, and a toggleable fireplace.

There is a second section that contains an entire villager trading hall, making it a perfect long-term survival base.

1) 12k by 12k survival map

This Reddit post is made up of a map detailing a totally custom survival and adventure map by Keeko100. It is 12 thousand blocks by 12 thousand blocks and is so detailed and varied that it almost resembles a Zelda map more than a Minecraft map.

The build features more than 300 custom structures, villages, dungeons, puzzles, as well as custom weapons, and a fast travel system for users to take advantage of.

The best part of the post is that it features a download link for gamers wanting to try out the map for themselves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

