Top 10 things to avoid as a Minecraft beginner

Minecraft is a large game with a fair share of complexities, making it a little difficult for new players who aren't familiar with its mechanics. Mistakes are common, even among veterans, but some can put a new player in a situation that is difficult to escape. Since this is the case, there are a few rules of thumb worth keeping in mind for newcomers making their way into this sandbox world.

Even if a Minecraft player is just getting started in Survival Mode, there are a few common things to avoid. Knowing about them can prevent a beginner from ending up in a bad situation.

For curious Minecraft newbies who could use a little advice, it doesn't hurt to examine the aspects of the game that are best avoided in the beginning.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What should new Minecraft players avoid in the game?

10) Carrying Around Precious Items

Minecraft players who have worked hard and acquired valuable resources or items may not always keep them in mind while adventuring. As a result, they can end up dying and losing their best items before ever having a chance to use them. This is exactly why one should always make a return trip to base after a huge haul.

Failing to do so can lead players on a chase to reclaim their precious items from the spot of their death before they de-spawn.

9) Not Marking Progress

Minecraft worlds are massive in scope, and it can be very easy for a new player to get lost. Unless a beginner is using a minimap mod or something similar, it's a good idea to remember to mark progress while out adventuring. This could be done in many ways, including building towers of blocks to serve as markers or using torches to light the way.

Whatever discipline players decide to use, it's best to stick to it and not deviate. It's easy to get lost and even easier to jumble up the path markers that have been placed. Combining a compass and some paper into a map is advised since these can be marked and viewed on demand.

8) Building a Full Set of Wooden Tools

Although it'll be necessary for a new Minecraft player to make at least one wooden tool, it's best to refrain from wasting wood on a full set. Wooden tools have terrible durability and aren't as effective as other material types. Since this is the case, it's best to create a wooden pickaxe and mine plenty of cobblestone instead.

This allows a beginner to immediately upgrade to cobblestone tools, which are far more effective and durable and can be the gateway to improved tool materials like iron.

7) Not Bringing a Water Bucket

Once Minecraft players have a few iron ingots, it's wise to craft a bucket and fill it with water as soon as possible. Newcomers would be surprised just how useful a simple water bucket can be. It can save players from a bad fall, slow down enemy advances, and eliminate fire and lava from the environment.

Water buckets can also be useful for transporting fish and other aquatic mobs, which can be helpful when creating fishing spots.

6) Digging and Mining Underwater Carelessly

When mining underwater in Minecraft, beginners should be aware that blocks take five times as long to break. Since this is the case, newcomers can get carried away mining and not pay attention to their breath meter, resulting in suffocation damage and potentially death from drowning.

To address this, Minecraft beginners should always keep an eye on their breath meter. Furthermore, it may be a good idea to create an artificial air pocket or bubble column to restore one's oxygen while mining underground.

5) Not Respecting TNT's Blast Radius

TNT is an immensely helpful block in Minecraft for removing obstacles and exposing valuable ores. However, new players can sometimes end up stacking more TNT than they need to clear out an area. Furthermore, the more TNT a player places in a single area, the larger the explosion will be.

New Minecraft fans should be conscious of how large TNT explosions can be and how to detonate them from a distance to avoid catching a large amount of explosive damage that can end up being fatal.

4) Mining in an Unorganized Fashion

Mining resources in Minecraft is a means to an end, but new players should still be conscious about how their mine's design is laid out. Simply breaking blocks in random directions can lead players to get lost, and newcomers might be unfortunate enough to run into hostile mobs or even stumble into an ancient city.

Beginners should utilize a simple mine design, such as the branch mining concept, to avoid getting lost. Few things are as unfortunate as finding great ores and losing them due to death by hostile mobs, falls, or starvation.

3) Not Sleeping

Sleeping in Minecraft has various benefits, from setting a player's spawn point to advancing to daytime. Since this is the case, new players may not think they need to sleep all that much. However, there's a hidden (and quite aggravating) danger if players don't sleep for three in-game days known as phantoms.

These swooping and soaring mobs can be difficult to beat for new players in some respects. They're also capable of knocking players off tall terrain or structures and killing them with fall damage.

Fortunately, all beginners need to do to remove the threat of phantoms is to sleep at least once every three days.

2) Not Organizing Storage Blocks

It doesn't take long for Minecraft fans to accrue tons of items and blocks in their storage chests. However, newcomers can often make the mistake of just throwing items in as they progress and not organizing them. It may seem silly, but it's best to keep a well-sorted storage area for quick and easy resource and item access.

This lone implementation can save players a ton of time scrounging for items and blocks, so they have more time to explore, build, and craft.

1) Mining Directly Upward/Downward

Considered by many fans to be the cardinal sin of beginner mistakes, digging or mining directly above or below the player's position can end very badly.

Mining downward can lead to players falling to their death or dropping into lava. Mining straight up can result in gravity-affected blocks like gravel and sand falling onto the player's head and suffocating them.

Fortunately, this is one of the easiest things to avoid, but new players should keep it in mind a little more than veterans.

