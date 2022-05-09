Top 10 Minecraft 1.19 features you never knew about

The next major update coming to Minecraft is version 1.19, The Wild Update. At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang revealed The Wild Update and many of its exciting features. The Wild Update will add all the delayed Caves & Cliffs features such as the Warden, deep dark caves, and more.

Like all the recent game updates, Minecraft version 1.19 is also a massive update. There are tons of new features and changes coming with The Wild Update. Many players have been staying up to date with all the additions.

The Wild Update has become one of the most anticipated updates in Minecraft's history. However, there is a lot to grasp about The Wild Update. In this article, players can learn some sneaky and hidden features that they might not know about The Wild Update.

Minecraft 1.19 features you may not know

10) Reinforced deepslate is completely blast-resistant

Reinforced deepslate is a new block found exclusively in ancient cities. In every ancient city, players can find a giant portal frame made of reinforced deepslate. Developers have said that this portal is supposed to have some "interesting" features.

Besides that, reinforced deepslate has many unique qualities. It is an unobtainable block and cannot be crafted. Reinforced deepslate also has extreme blast resistance like bedrock blocks and is immune to the effects of both boss mobs.

9) The Warden drops a sculk catalyst

Developers have repeatedly emphasized why the Warden won't be dropping any items. Oddly enough, the Warden, in recent snapshots, now drops sculk catalyst after dying. Players finally have a reward for defeating the horror of deep dark caves.

8) Music Disc 5 is craftable

So far, every music disc in Minecraft was only available as a loot item rarely found in chests. The Wild update will be featuring the first craftable music disc called Music Disc 5.

Music Disc 5 is crafted using nine disc fragments, a new item found only in ancient cities. Music Disc 5 is the creepiest music disc and easily beats 13 in terms of being unsettling and horrifying. This music disc is straight out of analog horror.

7) Allay regenerates health

Allay is the winner of Mob Vote 2021. This mob works like an intelligent hopper who can collect items it is given. Allay collects items and brings them to the player or a playnote block.

While collecting items, allay might get hurt and lose its health points. Allay has a regeneration ability that lets it heal one heart every second.

6) Tadpoles start to panic near axolotls

Tadpoles are offspring of frogs in Minecraft. While axolotls do not attack frogs, they are hostile towards tadpoles swimming in the water. When tadpoles notice an axolotl nearby, they panic and try to run away.

5) Place command

Almost every Minecraft update brings some new commands. This update adds a much-wanted command called place. The place command can generate entire structures with all of their features. For example, players can create an end city in the Overworld using the place command.

4) Redstone mechanisms under ancient cities

Ancient cities are giant structures exclusively found in deep dark caves. These structures are the most mysterious and eeriest thing in Minecraft. Ancient cities are remnants of an ancient civilization that lived deep under the ground.

Below every ancient city, there are hidden redstone machines made of all kinds of redstone blocks. These contraptions are here to help newbie Redstone enthusiasts learn more about the technical aspect of Minecraft.

3) The Warden can smell

The Warden is the first blind mob to come into Minecraft. Being blind, the Warden has to resort to other methods to traverse through deep dark caves. Most players know that the Warden can find its enemies through vibrations.

However, they might not know that the Warden also has a sharp sense of smell. If players stay in the Warden's presence for too long, the Warden will start to smell and locate the player's location.

2) The Warden is not required for Monster Hunted advancement

When Mojang first revealed the Warden, many players were worried that it would make Monster Hunted advancement next to impossible. Fortunately, killing the Warden is not required for getting Monster Hunted advancement.

1) The Warden's ranged attack only hits one enemy

Mojang recently gave the Warden a ranged attack to help it attack enemies at far. The ranged attack, called Sonic Boom, is a loud screech coming out of the Warden's core. From what it looks like, Sonic Boom seems like an AOE attack, but it only hits one enemy.

