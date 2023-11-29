When it comes to Minecraft, there's always another task to be finished or work to be done. That isn't to say fans can't take in some leisure time, but they'll typically do so using various blocks and items, all of which have a defined purpose. However, there are some activities, items, and blocks that really don't have much of a point.

Obviously, Minecraft fans are free to do just about whatever they want in the game. Be that as it may, if players are interested in staying busy, some activities are best avoided for the most part.

If fans still choose to perform them, they do so knowing that there won't be much in terms of reward.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best activities in Minecraft that are essentially pointless

10) Farming pitcher pods

The uses of pitcher pods are obsoleted by other plants (Image via 9Minecraft.net)

Although pitcher plants themselves can be a nice addition to a Minecraft garden or as a decoration, pitcher pods are a different story. These plants only have three defined uses, all of which are much easier to accomplish with any other vegetation seed. They can breed chickens and speed the growth of baby chickens, or they can be used to tame parrots.

The only thing that holds pitcher pods back is that they require a sniffer's help to find them in Survival Mode. Considering players can perform all the same functions that pitcher pods can by using things like wheat seeds, it just seems like extra work to use pitcher pods on chickens and parrots.

9) Using a respawn anchor outside of the Nether

Respawn anchors will result in a painful explosion outside of the Nether (Image via SpyroHinch/Reddit)

Although respawn anchor blocks can be incredibly helpful in the fiery Nether dimension, they only amount to pain outside of it. When players attempt to interact with these blocks in the Overworld, the End, or within custom dimensions, respawn anchors simply explode, much like beds would.

This isn't to say that the respawn anchor is pointless at large; it's just that players shouldn't bother interacting with it outside of the Nether. Otherwise, all they're due to receive is blast damage.

8) XP farming silverfish

Silverfish are far from the most useful mobs to farm in Minecraft (Image via MC Instructabuilds/YouTube)

When it comes to farming experience points in Minecraft, there are several mobs worth taking a look at. However, silverfish shouldn't be particularly high up on the list, if they're on the list at all. Not only are these mobs pretty difficult to farm compared to their counterparts, but they also only drop five XP points upon death. They also don't drop any useful items.

Considering other mobs provide not only more experience points but also have useful item drops when killed, there simply isn't much point in farming silverfish unless fans have no other options, which is frankly an incredibly rare situation.

7) Curing zombie villagers more than once after Minecraft 1.20.2

Minecraft's zombie-curing discount doesn't work like it used to (Image via Mojang)

For years, Minecraft players got pretty used to curing zombie villagers to obtain the discounted prices they offered when they'd returned to their ordinary forms. Since this effect could stack, players could reinfect and re-cure villagers over and over again until they offered trades that cost as little as one emerald.

Unfortunately, fans will want to break out of this habit if they're playing the game on one 1.20.2 or above. Mojang recently declared that stacking discounts from curing zombie villagers was a bug, so players will only receive one flat trade discount after curing a zombie villager. If they reinfect and re-cure their villagers, players are simply wasting potions and golden apples.

6) Refusing to go to sleep

A little shut-eye can make a Minecraft player's life much easier (Image via Mojang)

For one reason or another, some players simply refuse to get a little sleep in their Minecraft worlds. Maybe they're busy working on a big project or making their way to a new location, but staying up day and night only serves to complicate things. There's no real benefit from going on without sleep, but there's certainly a very annoying downside in the form of allowing phantoms to spawn.

After three days without sleep, phantoms will begin to spawn and harass players via their divebombing attacks. Though these mobs do have some use since their membranes can be used to repair elytra, the nightmarish creatures are more trouble than they're worth most of the time. Sleeping only brings upsides, so players should keep their beds handy.

5) Breaking monster spawners in Survival Mode

Monster spawners have their uses in Minecraft, but not if they're broken (Image via WhiteHoodHacker/Reddit)

Although monster spawner blocks are far from pointless in Minecraft (they're fantastic for creating mob farms), they serve no purpose if they're broken in Survival Mode. Even if players are using a Silk Touch-enchanted tool, the mob spawner will simply break, removing any opportunity to use it for a productive purpose.

If players simply want to disable a mob spawner, they can always light the area around the block to keep mobs from spawning. This means there's really no reason to break the block at all. Keeping them preserved will only benefit players down the road if and when they're needed.

4) Collecting poisonous potatoes in singleplayer

Poisonous potatoes won't do much for Minecraft players except cause problems (Image via Mojang)

Though they might be good for a prank or two in multiplayer (despite Minecraft players knowing their detrimental effects well), there's no real application of poisonous potatoes in single-player worlds. Fans may end up collecting quite a few of them while harvesting their potato farms, but these food items only exist to deal poison damage to those who consume them.

Put plainly, unless players are coming up with a way to trick their friends into eating them in multiplayer, poisonous potatoes are better being thrown into the nearest garbage receptacle. Fans can't even compost them in the vanilla game, so tossing them out is the only real option on the table.

3) Killing bats

Bats may have gotten a new look and set of animations in recent Minecraft updates, but they are still about as pointless as they come where mobs are concerned.

Bats drop no experience orbs, no items, and aren't hostile to players or other mobs. They simply flutter about, squeak, and exist, so there really isn't much of a point in killing them.

Unless players are extremely annoyed by the squeaking that bats make as they fly through caves, these mobs are better off left alone.

2) Adding curse enchantments to your own gear

Although plenty of enchantments in Minecraft are useful, the Curse of Vanishing and Curse of Binding enchantments are far from it. The former causes any enchanted items to disappear immediately upon a player's death, while the latter prevents players from removing the enchanted gear piece. So, what point would there be in players enchanting their gear with these malicious properties?

One might think that they'd be decent additions for a challenge, but outside of those very niche circumstances, players will want to keep these two enchantments far away from their hard-earned gear.

1) Standing idle

Sitting around won't serve Minecraft players with any benefits (Image via Sticknub/YouTube)

In a game like Minecraft, even when players think they've got nothing to do, there's always more work to be done or places to explore. While sitting around might be useful when players are waiting for objects to smelt or for their automatic farms to bank items and experience orbs, fans can still perform tasks while these processes are underway.

It can be nice to stop for a moment and simply enjoy the scenery, but there's no real productive or material benefit to sitting around and letting time pass. Surely, something must need a player's attention during the time they spend idle, so it doesn't hurt to figure out what that something is.