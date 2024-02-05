Top 10 rare Minecraft events you will probably never see

It is easy to underestimate just how many random things happen in a Minecraft world. The terrain is randomly generated through the seed, the types of drops that blocks have are determined randomly, and the mobs that may or may not spawn into the game are up to RNG. This means that there are inevitably things within the game that are less common than others.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ten rare things in Minecraft

10) Jockeys

There are three main types of jockey mobs in Minecraft: Spider jockeys, chicken jockeys, and zombie jockeys. Due to all having similar spawn rates and different sizes, they can spawn in unique spots of the world. The jockeys are all equally likely to be found in a world.

9) Pink Sheep

What lets pink sheep land on this list as the ninth rare in-game occurrence is the fact that the chance of them spawning is significantly lower than the previous entry. Jockeys have a roughly one percent chance of spawning, whereas pink sheep have only a 0.164% chance of spawning.

This percentage is one of the lowest in the game, with pink sheep only being held back by how many sheep often spawn in a world, either naturally or due to the player creating a Minecraft wool farm.

8) Blue Axolotl

While the pink sheep may be rare compared to the jockeys, the blue axolotl makes the pink sheep look common.

Blue axolotls have a mere 0.08% chance to spawn. This is because axolotls are a much less common mob to begin with, only spawning naturally within lush cave biomes. This means the blue axolotl will probably only be found in player-created axolotl farms.

7) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton horses end up seventh on the list of most rare occurrences due to the unusual conditions of their spawn. They require players to experience a thunderstorm, already an uncommon bit of weather, with each lightning strike having at most a 6.75% chance to spawn a skeleton horse trap on hard.

If a player approaches this skeleton horse trap, it will split into four skeleton horsemen, each equipped with a potentially enchanted Minecraft bow. Players need to kill these skeleton riders while leaving the steeds alive, after which they can take the now neutral skeleton horses as their own.

6) Sniffer Eggs

Sniffer eggs are a potential piece of loot that players can find in Minecraft's warm ocean ruins. These eggs have a slight chance to spawn when players brush up suspicious sand within these ancient sites.

Due to how uncommon these ruins are and how low the chance of getting an egg is, players might need quite a lot of time to acquire their first breeding pair of Minecraft sniffers.

5) Endermites

Endermites land fifth on this list of rare occurrences because they are another mob that cannot spawn naturally. They instead have a low chance to spawn whenever a player-thrown Minecraft ender pearl breaks.

The first Minecraft endermite in a playthrough is often used in most basic enderman farms, as not many players use ender pearls as a regular means of traversal through their worlds.

4) Charged Creeper

Charged creepers are a much more powerful and dangerous variant of creeper that cannot naturally spawn. They instead require a regular creeper to be struck by lightning during one of Minecraft's infrequent thunderstorms. This makes them incredibly unlikely to find naturally, though players can farm them using certain trident enchantments.

3) Brown Mooshroom

Red and brown mooshroom in a pen (Image via Mojang)

While a shiny Pokemon colorshifted mooshroom might seem like a step down from a lightning-charged creeper initially, they are inarguably the rarer of the two mobs. This is because brown mooshrooms do not spawn naturally, requiring a regular mooshroom to be struck by lightning. This makes them just as rare as charged creepers but only possible within a rare mushroom biome.

2) The most rare zombie

One of the best changes made to Minecraft zombies was the change that allowed them to spawn wearing armor. However, this change also added the most rare type of zombie that can now spawn. This new rare type of zombie is a baby zombie riding a chicken with a full set of enchanted diamond armor holding an enchanted sword, combined with several other qualifiers.

This means that for all these conditions to happen, the zombie must have succeeded on several 10 to 15% chance spawn conditions. These successive dice rolls make seeing one of these naturally akin to winning the lottery.

1) Natural full portal

Due to quick access to the end being a requirement for speed runs, more than eight million seeds with full-end portals have been found. And yet, it is still the most unlikely thing that could ever happen in a Minecraft survival world.

Each block in the portal frame only generates a 10% chance of containing an eye. Due to the number of blocks in the frame, this works out to a one-in-a-trillion chance of finding a full-end portal naturally. This makes it the rarest thing that can happen in Minecraft seed generation and one that players will probably never encounter in the wild.

While this list comprises the game's rarest mobs, items, and blocks, there are plenty of other unlikely sights to see. Such as Minecraft's elusive brown panda, found in dense bamboo jungles. Players should make sure to explore their worlds and check for any potential statistical oddities.