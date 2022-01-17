Top 3 hardest achievements in Minecraft Bedrock (2022)

Achievements are a crucial part of Minecraft Bedrock. They essentially act as a guide for new players and take them through the basics of the game. Rather than throwing players into a world full of dangers and jump scares, achievements ease the player into the game.

While achievements are designed to teach, they also provide the recipient with a rewarding experience. This can prove to be pivotal for players starting out in the game’s blocky and vibrant world.

There are a total of 118 achievements in Bedrock Edition. Out of these, 72 offer cosmetic-based rewards upon completion. Those left over are mostly the ones that are crucial to the player’s progression within the game and are useful for carrying out tasks like equipping a full set of iron armor or killing a blaze and collecting blaze rods from it.

While many are not designed to be skill-based, some achievements do require a little extra work to obtain. Most of these achievements do not necessarily contribute to the game’s 'questline' of beating the Ender Dragon. However, the tasks they challenge the player to perform usually tests the player's knowledge of the game’s mechanics.

A great example is the 'Camouflage' achievement. This achievement requires the player to kill a mob while equipping the same mob type’s head. Obtaining a mob head requires a charged creeper, which further requires the use of a rare enchantment called 'Channeling' on an ever rarer weapon, the Trident.

This article will focus on three other achievements that are super hard to obtain.

3 most challenging achievements in Minecraft Bedrock this year

1) Cover me in debris

Netherite armor is extremely durable (Image via Minecraft)

This achievement tasks the player with finding and equipping a whole set of netherite armor. Netherite, obtained from Ancient Debris, is one of the most difficult resources to come by in Minecraft. It can only be found in the Nether dimension and has a 0.004% chance of spawning in a chunk.

Netherite is used to upgrade the player’s diamond tools, weapons, and armor. Every netherite gear piece is resistant to fire and will never burn up if thrown in lava. Also, netherite gear has 30% more durability than diamond gear.

2) The Beaconator

This achievement challenges the player to build and place down a beacon, a block that can emit a beam of light in the sky.

What makes this achievement so hard to obtain is the fact that a Nether Star is required to craft a beacon. Nether Stars can only be obtained from the wither boss mob. Beacons emit a light of level 15 and a beam that can be seen from far away. Additionally, they give a plethora of beneficial status effects to players standing close to them.

3) The Beginning

The wither boss (Image via Minecraft)

This achievement can serve as a prerequisite to the aforementioned 'Beaconator' achievement. Players should summon and eliminate the wither boss mob to earn the achievement.

This achievement should not be confused with 'The Beginning?' which is earned by starting the wither boss fight. Defeating the wither is one of the hardest challenges in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

